Lanaʻi Culture & Heritage Center

This engaging small museum is the best place to start before exploring the rest of Lana'i. It has displays with cultural artifacts covering the island's mysterious history, plus photos and a timeline showing how it became the world's pineapple supplier. The lives of the plantation workers are shown in detail: they were expected to plant up to 10,000 new pineapple plants per day.

The staff can help with general tourist information about the island and maps of key areas. Alternatively, download the Lana'i Guide app.