Kahekili's Leap

At the architectural site of Kaunolū you can walk right to the edge of this vertigo-inducing platform and look down to the ocean 63ft below. Kings and warriors would leap from here to prove their righteousness and strength hundreds of years ago. Also, people accused of crimes or offenses against the gods could atone by jumping from this platform. If they were innocent, they would survive the fall.

Locals still goad each other into jumping from the same spot, but don't even think about it unless you're a professional diver (it's only 3m to 6m deep in places). The site is only accessible via 4WD; private tours are possible with Rabaca.