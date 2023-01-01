Just under 2 miles southeast along the road from Keomuku you'll reach Halepalaoa Landing, from which the sugar company planned to ship out its product. But little was accomplished during its short life (1899–1901), other than to shorten the lives of scores of Japanese workers, who are buried in a small cemetery with a sign reading 'Japanese Memorial Shrine.'

On the ocean side you'll see the remains of Club Lanaʻi, a failed 1970s recreation spot. There's a maintained pier here that provides a good stroll out from the shore. Island owner Larry Ellison's plans for a new resort here are ensnared in a regulatory muddle. Meanwhile, enjoy the beach.