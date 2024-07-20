Aptly nicknamed the Garden Isle, the Hawaiian island of Kauaʻi is filled with natural beauty, from the stratified walls of Waimea Canyon to the carved cliffs of the Na Pali Coast and the serene waters of Hanalei Bay.

And while this incredible landscape with all its flora and fauna is the main draw of this sleepy, slow-paced island, it's worth carving out pockets of time during your outdoor adventures to discover food truck finds and farm tours, locally made rum tastings and ancient Hawaiian ruins. We've got everything you need to know about visiting Kauaʻi for the first time.

When should I go to Kauaʻi?

Despite being the rainiest of all of the Hawaiian Islands, there really isn’t a bad time to visit Kauaʻi. After all, the abundance of rain brings a whole lot of greenery! That said, winter is the rainiest season of all and storms can put a damper on morning hikes and afternoon beach visits. Instead, visit during shoulder season – March to May and October to November – for smaller crowds, lower prices, and (more) sunny skies.

How much time should I spend in Kauaʻi?

Even though Kauaʻi isn’t all that large, it’s jam-packed with things to do. You’ll need at least three days just to check out the highlights, including Waimea Canyon State Park, Koke‘e State Park, the Na Pali Coast and Old Town Kapa‘a.

Ideally, you’ll have time to stick around for a week or longer, so you can explore beyond the must-sees. Hike along the Maha‘ulepu Heritage Trail, take a chocolate tour at Lydgate Farms, try taro-based sweets from Holey Grail Donuts, and laze on the shores of Hanalei Bay, just to start.

Lihue Airport is the only one on the island you'll probably need to come via Honolulu © atthew Micah Wright / Getty Images

Is it easy to get in and around Kauaʻi?

There is only one commercial airport on Kaua‘i – Lihue Airport (LIH). While there are some direct domestic and international flights, odds are you’ll have to connect through the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu before flying to the Garden Isle.

Once you officially land on Kauaʻi, you’ll likely need a rental car for most, if not all, of your stay. While there is The Kauaʻi Bus, the public bus system, it can be quite slow and it doesn’t travel to several main attractions like Waimea Canyon State Park, Koke‘e State Park, and Ha‘ena State Park (the Na Pali Coast and Kalalau Trail entry point).

What are the top things to do on Kauaʻi?

Waimea Canyon State Park and Kokee State Park

Essentially one park split into two, both Waimea Canyon State Park and Koke‘e State Park can’t be missed. Drive along the scenic Waimea Canyon Drive until you hit Waimea Canyon, where the incredible Waimea Canyon Lookout and two-mile Waipo'o Falls Trail await.

Soon enough, Waimea Canyon Drive merges with Koke‘e Road, taking you to Koke‘e State Park. There, make stops at the Kalalau Lookout and the Pu‘u o Kila Lookout for jaw-dropping views. If the weather conditions are right, tackle the gorgeous Awa‘awapuhi Trail to get your blood pumping.

The Na Pali Coast

Pristine and hauntingly beautiful, the Na Pali Coast is a 16-mile-long stretch of soaring green-clad cliffs, white sand beaches, turquoise coves and thundering waterfalls. Explore it by boat, in a helicopter or on foot via the 22-mile Kalalau Trail.

Spend a morning relaxing on Hanalei Bay and feel your troubles melt away © Glowing Earth Photography / 500px

Hanalei

Hanalei isn't far from the northern end of the Na Pali Coast, which is why many of its main attractions revolve around basking in the beauty of this nearby cliffside. Spend your morning lounging on the golden shores of Hanalei Bay – with the Na Pali Coast in the background – and your afternoon admiring the rare plants of the coastline at Limahuli Garden.

Kapa‘a

Eat your way through Kapa‘a, starting with the long-standing eateries of the Old Town, like Pono Market, and ending with tasty, trendy food trucks, like The Musubi Truck and Smash Time Grinds. Take an even more in-depth look at where your food comes from with a trip to Lydgate Farms, where you can sample tropical fruits and island-made chocolate.

My favorite thing to do on Kauaʻi

Hidden in Koloa, you’ll find the Maha‘ulepu Heritage Trail. This easy 3.8-mile hike is filled with natural delights around every corner. You might see spouting whales in the distance, golden ‘ilima (sida fallax) blooms interspersed between the rocks, and kolea (Pacific golden plover) wandering along the path with you. There are even a couple of ancient Hawaiian sites along the way, including the Waiopili Heiau and the Waiopili Petroglyphs, for a little taste of island history.

Kauaʻi may be expensive to visit but thankfully most hikes and beaches are free to access © Getty Images

How much money do I need for Kauaʻi?

Like the rest of the Hawaiian Islands, Kauaʻi is an expensive destination to visit. Accommodations and transportation will take up the vast majority of your budget, though there are workarounds with camping and public bus options. On the bright side, many of Kauaʻi’s activities, including its beaches and hikes, are completely free to visit.

Luxury hotel: from $400/night

Car rental: $110 per day

Bus pass: $2/single fare

State park entry fee: $5

Snorkel gear rental: $30/week

Surf lesson: $120

Lūʻau: $150

Learn the difference between “Hawaiian” and “Local”

The term “Hawaiian” only applies to people who are Native Hawaiian – meaning indigenous to Hawai‘i – along with their culture, language and history. In Hawaiian, the term is kanaka maoli (plural: kānaka maoli). “Local,” on the other hand, is used to indicate someone who is from Hawai‘i but not necessarily Native Hawaiian. Given that Native Hawaiian history is already filled with erasure, it’s important to not further that deletion by ensuring that the term “Hawaiian” only applies to people, places and things that are truly Native Hawaiian.

Give the animals their space

Kauaʻi is home to many wild animals – after all, the island is their home too! It’s not uncommon to encounter dolphins, boar, monk seals and sea turtles while hiking or snorkeling. But it’s important to give the animals their space. They are wild and can behave unpredictably, especially when provoked. Instead, stay safe and try to keep at least ten feet away from these amazing creatures.

Be aware that both monk seals and Hawaiian green sea turtles are endangered species. As such, there are local laws in place to help protect them, and you can get charged with a hefty fine for getting too close.

The beauty of the Pacific Ocean is a huge draw but it's important to respect the power of the water © Adam Hester / Getty Images

Keep an eye on the ocean

One of the biggest draws to Kauaʻi is the ocean. Swimming, snorkeling and surfing are often at the top of visitor bucket lists – and for good reason. That said, it’s important to remember that the ocean is a powerful, potentially dangerous force. For your safety, educate yourself on each beach’s conditions before diving into the water.

One of the best ways to do this is by chatting with the local lifeguard. They’ll be able to tell you everything you need to know – from wave size and rip currents to the best spots for snorkeling and surfing.

Watch out for flash flooding

Given the fact that Kauaʻi receives over 400 inches of rain every year, flash flooding is a relatively common problem. And since hiking – and outdoor activity – is one of the most popular things to do on Kauaʻi, it’s important to be informed about this natural phenomenon. If you find yourself in an area with a flash flood warning, please head inside and stay there until the issue has been resolved. In the meantime, keep an eye on local news for updates and further instructions, if necessary.