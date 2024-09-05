As a born-and-raised Hawai'i local turned travel writer, I get loads of questions about visiting the islands, and I’m always excited to share my insights. After all, the best way to experience Hawaii – and the many cultures that make it in the incredible place that it is – is by exploring beyond the tourist hubs. From the beaches to the hikes to the locally-owned businesses, here are the answers to your most frequently asked Hawaii questions, from a local.

Which is the best Hawaiian Island to visit?

This is, without a doubt, the most common question I’m asked about Hawai'i, and that may be because the answer isn’t a one-size-fits-all. The best island in Hawai'i to visit depends on your personal interests.

O‘ahu is where you’ll get the most “city life” of all the islands, and it’s also the one with the most well-known surf competitions. Maui is known for its romantic atmosphere, so it’s particularly popular with couples, though families can more than enjoy themselves at sights like the Road to Hana and Surfing Goat Dairy. If you’re a waterfall chaser or hiker at heart, Kaua‘i is the island for you. The Big Island of Hawai‘i is as diverse as it is large – with beaches, rainforests, deserts, and snow-capped mountains – and it’s the only island with active volcanoes. Then, there are the two smallest (visitable) islands: Lana‘i and Moloka‘i. Both are fantastic for off-the-radar trips, but the former has more tourism infrastructure.

How many Hawaiian islands can you visit in one trip?

I usually recommend a minimum of four to five days per island. So if you’re staying for a week, it’s best to stick to one island. If you’re visiting for ten days, you can definitely visit two islands, and if you’re hanging around for two weeks, you can hit up to three!

You can even see views of the Pacific Ocean from scenic vantage points in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park. Getty Images

How do you travel between islands in Hawai'i?

While many may think that there are roads or ferries between islands, that’s not the case for the most part. Between Maui and the small islands of Lanaʻi and Molokaʻi, there are thrice daily ferry trips. Other than that, you’ll have to hop on a plane to get from one island to another.

How do you visit the volcanoes in Hawai'i?

To visit Hawaiʻi’s most active volcano, you’ll need to head to Hilo on the Big Island of Hawai’i. From there, you’ll drive to Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, home to Kilauea and Mauna Loa, the two liveliest active volcanoes in Hawaiʻi. This is the only place you’ll see any sort of geothermal activity on any Hawaiian Island.

While Kilauea erupted almost continuously from 1983 to 2018, its eruptions – and Mauna Loa’s eruptions – are now more sporadic. There could be a little bit of lava flowing on your trip, though there are certainly no guarantees. Similarly, the eruptions are nothing to be afraid of either. It’s rare for them to cause any sort of damage to people or structures. If you do happen to find yourself visiting the area near the volcano during a particularly destructive eruption, keep an eye on local news and listen to local authorities.

Regardless of if there is an active eruption happening, there’s still a lot to see and learn about geothermal activity while at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Admire the lava-induced glow at the Halema‘uma‘u Crater overlooks, walk through the Thurston Lava Tube, warm up by the steam vents, or hike across a volcanic crater on the Kilauea Iki Trail, just to start.

The laulau here is made with salmon: this is a must-try local dish featuring different kinds of protein. Shutterstock

What food should you try in Hawai'i?

Given all of the cultures in the islands, along with the nutrient-rich soil, Hawaiʻi’s food scene is one of the best features of the islands. Of course, there are the locally grown tropical treats, like apple bananas and guavas, liliko‘i (passion fruit) and macadamia nuts. There are also traditional Hawaiian foods, like kalua pig (shredded pork), kulolo (taro-coconut pudding), laulau (steamed, leaf-wrapped protein), and haupia (coconut pudding). These can be harder to find, but Waiahole Poi Factory on Oʻahu and Kaaloa’s Super J’s on the Big Island are both great options.

Then, there’s what we refer to as local food, where the mash-up of cuisines really has its time to shine. Try malasadas (Portuguese-style donuts) from Pipeline Bakeshop & Creamery on Oʻahu, saimin (a sort of pan-Asian noodle soup) from Hamura Saimin on Kauaʻi, poke (seasoned, cubed raw fish) from Tanioka’s on Oʻahu, shave ice from Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice on Maui, and spam musubis (rice, spam, and seaweed-based snack) from any 7/11 you see (I know it sounds weird, but trust me on this).

What's my favorite hike in Hawai'i?

Like the beaches, there are so many wonderful hikes in Hawaiʻi. These paths may take you to stunning ocean and mountain views, tucked away waterfalls, natural animal sanctuaries, or historic petroglyph sites. But my favorite hike of them all is the Kuliʻouʻou Ridge hike on Oʻahu. While challenging, this 4.7-mile hike takes you through a variety of lush plant life before opening up to reveal sweeping views of the southeast corner of the island and the never-ending Pacific Ocean.

There's a beach that will forever live in your memories in Hawaii, perhaps Ke'e beach on Kauai. Getty Images

What's my favorite beach in Hawai'i?

There really is no bad beach in Hawaiʻi. There are some that are a little more crowded (or popular, depending on how you frame it), some that are better for surfing while others are better for snorkeling, some shaded by towering trees and others in full sunshine, but they’re all wonderful.

As a matter of fact, many of my favorite Hawaiʻi beaches are the no-name ones that you simply stumble across while driving along the beautiful coastlines. If you’re looking for specific recommendations, Kailua Beach on Oʻahu, Pohoiki Black Sand Beach on the Big Island, and Hanalei Bay on Kauaʻi are all incredible.