Shortly before the end of the highway, the Kalalau Lookout commands a fabulous overview of Kalalau Valley, sweeping around its towering green-swathed walls and down to the ocean. Conditions tend to be clearest in early morning. Even if the valley is concealed by clouds, stick around; at any moment the mists may swirl away, unveiling mighty waterfalls and splendid rainbows.

Rather incongruously, the parking lot is overlooked by a ‘golf ball’ installation belonging to the Pacific Missile Range.