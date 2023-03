A mile beyond the Kalalau Lookout, the paved park road dead-ends at the Pu‘u o Kila Lookout. The views of Kalalau Valley, plummeting 4000ft below, are similarly spectacular, but it’s usually less crowded. This is also the trailhead for the Pihea Trail. It’s well worth hiking a short way along, though beyond the first half-mile it gets physically challenging.