Na Pali Coast Wilderness State Park

Pristine and hauntingly beautiful, this 16-mile-long stretch of soaring green-clad cliffs, white-sand beaches, turquoise coves and gushing waterfalls is Kaua‘i’s most magnificent natural spectacle. Each of the five major valleys – Kalalau, Honopu, Awa‘awapuhi, Nu‘alolo and Miloli‘i – is more stunning than the last. No road could negotiate such stark wilderness, and even the legendary Kalalau Trail is ultimately defeated by sheer buttresses of rock.

While fit trekkers can hike as far as Kalalau Valley, it’s also possible to experience the coastline by kayak, raft or catamaran.