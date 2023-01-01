Kaulu Paoa Heiau

The roaring surf was a teacher to those who first practiced the spiritual art of hula, chanting and testing their skills against nature's decibel levels. Keʻe Beach is the oceanfront site of a cherished heiau (ancient stone temple) dedicated to Laka, the goddess of hula. It's also where the volcano goddess Pele fell in love with Lohiau.

Lei and other sacred offerings found on the ground should be left as is. Enter the heiau through its entryway; don't be disrespectful by crossing over the temple walls.