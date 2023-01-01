Haʻena Beach Park

At this beautiful county-run beach, just under a mile before the end of the road, the sea is usually smooth and safe for swimming in summer. Ask lifeguards about conditions before going in, though, especially between October and May, when it’s rendered dangerous by an endlessly pounding shore break that creates a strong undertow.

Camping facilities remained closed at press time following the 2018 flooding, but the beach has restrooms and showers, and there are usually a couple of food trucks parked alongside.