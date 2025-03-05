Whales are some of the most spectacular animals on Earth, and to see dozens of them during peak whale-watching season in the already otherworldly beauty of the island of Maui makes it one of the best places in the world to whale watch.

While whales migrate to various parts of the globe in search of warmer waters to birth their babies, approximately 10,000 to 12,000 humpback whales make the journey from Alaska and British Columbia to Hawaii – particularly to the Maui Nui Basin, to be closer to the equator and its warmer waters while they mate, give birth and raise their calves.

Even after the devastating 2023 wildfire in Lahaina, Maui is still welcoming visitors with open arms to experience all the Hawaiian island has to offer. Anyone who comes to Maui during peak whale-watching season is in for an incredible show, no matter which part of the island they’re staying on. But knowing when and where to go to see one of nature’s most impressive performances can make a huge difference.

A humpback whale and two calves off the shore of Maui. Sean Steininger/Shutterstock

When is the best time of year to whale watch in Maui?

Maui is beautiful year-round to visit, but if your goal is to catch sightings of magnificent whales, your best bet is to visit during peak whale-watching season, which is typically mid-January to March, with February and March being especially active with whales.

This follows the migratory patterns of humpback whales that travel 3000 miles south each year to the warmer waters of the ʻAuʻau Channel, which lies between Maui and neighbor islands Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi, to breed and give birth to their babies.

If you can’t make it during those months, you may still catch a sighting here and there around November and December when the whales start arriving. By March, many whales will begin to leave, although you may still be able to spot some whales all the way up to April.

But visiting during the peak season ensures you’ll see multiple whales exhibiting awe-inspiring behaviors like breeching, tail slapping, and spouting, with the additional bonus of a calf sighting or two. Lucky visitors may even spy two or more male whales competing for female attention by using physical demonstrations of strength, including lots of tail and pec slapping – essentially peacocking to grab a female’s attention – or getting aggressive by ramming or shoving each other.

Sunset from Wailea Beach Path, Maui. Randy Herr/Getty Images

Where are the best places to whale watch in Wailea?

While most whale-seekers will likely end up out on a boat tour from the Ma’alaea Harbor (about a 20-minute drive from Wailea), you can also take a walk down the Wailea Beach Path, which connects many of the main Wailea resorts. This cliffside walk gives you a vertical advantage, so take some binoculars and head out early to snag a coveted bench seat for some morning or sunset whale-watching.

McGregor Point Lookout and Lighthouse, near Lahaina, is also worth stopping at if you’re driving from Wailea to Ka’anapali or heading to Ma’alaea Harbor for a tour. And, yes, there’s a parking lot. During peak season, naturalists from the Pacific Whale Foundation usually host an information station at the cliff overlook.

A humpback whale breaches near the shore of Ka'anapali Beach. M Swiet Productions/Getty Images

Where are the best places to whale watch in Ka’anapali?

Ka’anapali Beach is called “Whale Soup” for a reason. If you’re staying on the coastline at a hotel like the Westin Maui Resort & Spa or Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, chances are high during whale season that you can spot a whale – or a few dozen – right off your balcony.

Keep an eye out for spouts on the horizon. Local guides say whale activity tends to be more active at sunrise and sunset when the waters tend to be calmer, but you’ll likely see at least a few all day long during peak season. If you don’t want to book a whale-watching tour, grab a spot on one of the many benches along the Ka’anapli Beach Walking Path around sunrise or sunset with a pair of binoculars.

A whale waves its fin near two kayakers off the shore of Maui. Manuel Balesteri/Shutterstock

What are the different ways to see whales in Maui?

The obvious way many tourists choose to whale watch is to take a guided tour. The primary difference between the various operators you’ll encounter is the size of the boat and the amenities they include. Larger catamarans will often offer full breakfast or sunset drinks and snacks while cruising around looking for whales. Since the boat is larger, it’ll likely also be less choppy depending on the weather, and most have a bathroom on board.

Raft-like vessels take much smaller groups and can get closer to any whales spotted in the distance. As a result of their more nimble size, they can also drive much faster across the waters to get close to the whale before it moves on – which may be a pro or con, depending on how sensitive you are to motion sickness. Most tour operators also offer a guaranteed sighting (if you don’t see one, you can come back on another tour for free), so be sure to check the details. Tickets for smaller boat tours are usually more affordable.

There are also outrigger canoes that many hotels and vendors offer to take out on the ocean. Hotels like the Fairmont Kea Lani in Wailea offer a free outrigger canoe experience for guests to reserve. You’ll paddle off into the turquoise waters and have a good chance during peak season to get a whale sighting. Likewise, renting a kayak or heading out on a kayak tour is also an option – just know it’s quite an arm workout.

Important note: Regardless of how you go out on the ocean, federal law dictates that any boat must remain 100 yards away from any humpback whales.

A whale-watching tour boat off the shore of Maui. joerich/Getty Images

4 of the best whale-watching tour operators in Maui

Trilogy

Known for its two-hour tours on a luxury catamaran, Trilogy offers an open bar, crew members who come by to take your order and deliver food and drinks, and whale naturalists to guide you through it all, including listening to the whales “sing” through a hydrophone. If you’re on a morning sail, you’ll also get to partake in its famous cinnamon rolls. Deluxe sunset sails include appetizers as well. Trilogy has boats that sail from both Ka'anapali and Ma’alaea (closer to the Wailea side.)

PacWhale Eco-Adventures

Run by the Pacific Whale Foundation, profits from PacWhale Eco-Adventures tours go straight back to the non-profit organization that works to protect marine wildlife and ecosystems. It offers a wide variety of tour options, from the classic catamarans to sunset cruises with pupu (snack) platters. Certified marine naturalists are onboard each vessel that departs from Ma’alaea Harbor.

Ultimate Whale Watch & Snorkel

If you’re looking for a smaller boat with fewer people that can get close to the whale action, tours with Ultimate Whale Watch & Snorkel have you covered. While there are no bathrooms or food on board, seeing those tail-slapping whales is a memory you’ll never forget. Boats that depart from both Mala (Lahaina) and Ka’anapali Beach.

Hawaiian Paddle Sports Maui

Hawaiian Paddle Sports Maui is perfect for adventurers seeking a kayaking whale-watching tour. It offers both private and group tours for those aged six and over in two-person and single-person kayaks. Its South Maui tour takes off from Makena landing, where the waters are calmer with fewer winds, making it ideal for families with kids and first-time kayakers. The West Maui tour departs from Olowalu, but note that it will require more control and paddling, which may not be the best fit for beginner kayakers.

Honolua bay in Maui. Getty Images/Flickr RF

What do I need to bring?

Even if you’re heading out in warm Hawaii weather, always pack layers, especially during the popular sunrise and sunset hours. A warm hoodie or windbreaker will go a long way towards your comfort. The wind chill factor as you zip along the ocean can be surprising.

Sneakers and sandals are both generally fine. Keep in mind there’s always a chance you may get splashed depending on the weather conditions and waves, so tossing a towel into your bag isn’t a bad idea.

Avoid wearing baseball-style caps and sunhats as they can easily blow off your head and into the water during a high-speed or particularly windy portion of the tour. Keep the glare from the sun and ocean out of your eyes with sunglasses.

As with everywhere in Hawaii, pack reef-safe sunscreen (and put some on beforehand). Because the Hawaiian islands sit closer to the equator, the UV factor is likely stronger than what you experience at home, making it far easier to get sunburnt in less time.

If you do spot an awe-inspiring whale, make sure to have a strap for your phone or camera that can go around your neck or wrist. While not 100% necessary, it’s nice to have the reassurance that you won’t accidentally drop your phone into the ocean trying to score the perfect shot.