Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park

Just north of Honokohau Harbor, on the ocean side of Hwy 19, this 1160-acre national park may be the Kona Coast's most underappreciated ancient Hawaiian site. Hidden among lava fields lies evidence of the innovations that allowed Hawaiians to thrive in this hostile landscape: fish traps, lava planters used to grow taro and other staples, plus the ahupuaʻa (land division) between Kaloko and Honokohau that gives the park its name. There are also heiau (temples), burial caves and petroglyphs.

Despite the seemingly endless expanse of lava rock and unbearable midday heat, this is a good place to explore. Go in the early morning, late afternoon or when skies are overcast. Kokua (please) remember not to climb on, move, alter or deface any rock structures. Take special care not to disturb the endangered honu (green sea turtles), who haul out here to rest, feed and bask in the sun – it's illegal to approach them closer than 20ft away on land, or 50yd in the water.

The park's main entrance is off Hwy 19 between Miles 96 and 97, where there's a parking lot and a small but informative ranger-staffed visitor center.