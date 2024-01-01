Abalone – otherwise known as sea snails – have delicious flesh and gorgeous shells, and as such, this outfit is trying to figure out a sustainable way of raising and harvesting them. Take a tour of this facility (offered in English and Japanese) to see responsible aquaculture in action.
Big Island Abalone
Kona Coast
