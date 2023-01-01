That funny-looking building with the gigantic solar panels is the Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaii Authority (NELHA), a 'zero-net-energy facility' that has previously been voted one of the USA's greenest buildings. A wide slate of tours are offered: come on Wednesday and Friday to learn about sustainable aquaculture facilities, Tuesday and Thursday for tours focused on ocean conservation, or Monday for tours on tech and innovation. Reservations required. All tours last around 2.5 hours.

About 40 businesses call NELHA's Hawaii Ocean Science and Technology (HOST) Park home, including Kampachi Farms, the aquaculture gurus responsible for yellowfin tuna seen on haute island restaurant menus.

The turnoff is just over a mile south of Kona International Airport, between Miles 94 and 95.