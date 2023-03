At the makai (seaward) end of the access road to the Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaii Authority, this quiet locals' beach is perfectly positioned for sunsets – never mind the jets flying overhead. At high tide, the protected tide pools along the lava-rock coastline overflow; at other times, the same pools (especially the more southerly one) are a perfect spot for teaching kids to swim. Bring a picnic and the family. Facilities include restrooms and outdoor showers.