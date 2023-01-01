Kaloko Fishpond

At the northern end of Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park, this fishpond is especially fascinating because its massive rock retaining wall has been rebuilt in the traditional way – dry stacking, with no mortar or shaping of the rocks – so it can once again be fished as it was in ages past. Some speculate that the bones of Kamehameha the Great were secretly buried in a cave nearby.

From the park's visitor center, drive north on Hwy 19 until you reach a separate entrance at Ala Kaloko Rd. Alternatively, it's about a 1-mile hike north from the visitor center along the coastal Ala Kahakai National Historic Trail, a restored ancient Hawaiian footpath.