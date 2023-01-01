Aliʻi Kula Lavender

On a broad hillside with panoramic views of the West Maui Mountains and the Central Maui coast, this charming lavender farm is a scenic place to relax and is ideal for families. Follow fragrant pathways, visit a gift shop with lavender products, and enjoy a scone and a cup of lavender tea or coffee (surprisingly good) on a lanai (porch) with sweeping views.

Learn more about lavender on the 30-minute walking tour ($12 per person; bookable online) offered five times daily or a gourmet picnic lunch ($26 per person) with a lunch basket filled with goodies (including lavender-infused foods, naturally). To reach the parking area, proceed through the Kula Forest Reserve gates and follow the signs around the loop.