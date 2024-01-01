St John’s Episcopal Church

North Shore & Upcountry

Overlooking a gorgeous view of the coast, this local landmark (c 1907) still bears its name in Chinese characters. It hosts the annual Kula Fest in early fall.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • 26462-334 Hana, Hawaii, Maui, North America, United States Kahanu Gardens, Hana, East Maui.

    Piʻilanihale Heiau & Kahanu Garden

    21.56 MILES

    Probably the most significant stop on the entire Road to Hana, this site combines a 294-acre ethnobotanical garden with the magnificent Piʻilanihale Heiau…

  • Keawakapu Beach on Maui at sunset with lava rocks in foreground. 1732402321 bay, beach, bird, body of water, cloud, clouds, coast, dawn, dramatic, dusk, evening, hawaii, island, keawakapu beach, landscape, lava rocks, maui, nature, ocean, outdoor, outdoors, promontory, river, rock, rocks, sand, sea, shore, sky, sunrise, sunset, travel, united states, vacation, water

    Keawakapu Beach

    5.94 MILES

    From break of day to twilight, this sparkling stretch of sand is a showstopper. Extending from south Kihei to Wailea’s Mokapu Beach, Keawakapu is set back…

  • Kapalua beach bay, Maui, Hawaiian Islands - Aug 2019: Quiet, elegant, picturesque, Kapalua boasts beautiful seabed and ideal atmosphere for family vacation

    Kapalua Beach

    28.52 MILES

    For a long day on the beach, it’s hard to beat this crescent-shaped strip at the southwestern tip of Kapalua. Snorkel in the morning, grab lunch at the…

  • Waiʻanapanapa State Park

    Waiʻanapanapa State Park

    23.47 MILES

    Wai'anapanapa means 'glistening waters', and the clear mineral waters in the cave pools here will leave you feeling squeaky clean. There's a natural lava…

  • Wailea beach, Hawaii

    Wailea Beach

    5.96 MILES

    Sunbathe like a celebrity at this sparkling strand, which fronts the swish Grand Wailea and ever-posh Four Seasons resorts and offers a full menu of water…

  • Hamoa Beach, Maui

    Hamoa Beach

    23.77 MILES

    With its clear water, white sand and hala-tree backdrop, this famous crescent is a little gem; author James Michener once called it the only beach in the…

  • Upper Waikani Falls also known as Three Bears, a trio of large waterfalls amid rocks & lush vegetation with a popular swimming hole, off the Road to Hana Highway, Maui, Hawaii, USA 650608216 bear, cascade, dense, fall, ferns, flowing, foliage, forest, green, greenery, hana, hawaii, highway, hill, hole, idyllic, island, jump, landscape, lush, maui, natural, nature, outdoor, park, pond, pool, road, road to hana, rocks, scenery, scenic, states, stones, swim, three, travel, trees, triple, tropical, upper, usa, vegetation, waikani, water, waterfall, wet, wild

    Three Bears Falls

    16.43 MILES

    Got your camera? This beauty takes its name from the triple cascade that flows down a steep rock face on the inland side of the road, 0.5 miles past the…

  • Big Beach

    Big Beach

    7.88 MILES

    The crowning glory of Makena State Park, this untouched beach is arguably the finest on Maui. In Hawaiian it’s called Oneloa, literally ‘Long Sand.’ And…

Nearby North Shore & Upcountry attractions

1. Kwock Hing Society

0.26 MILES

This colorful two-story period building (1907) was constructed to provide services to immigrant Chinese workers. Now on the National Register of Historic…

2. Sun Yat-sen Park

1.86 MILES

For a time Sun Yat-sen, father of the Chinese nationalist movement, lived in Keokea. He’s honored at Sun Yat-sen Park, found along the Kula Hwy (Hwy 37),…

3. Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area

2.48 MILES

On the upper slopes of Haleakalā, this remote and heavily forested park is the place for solitary forest hiking. Check the park website or call before you…

4. Harold W Rice Memorial Park

2.8 MILES

On a hillside between the Kula Hwy and Lower Kula Rd, this grassy park is a nice place to enjoy a picnic while soaking up the sweeping views of the West…

5. Aliʻi Kula Lavender

2.98 MILES

On a broad hillside with panoramic views of the West Maui Mountains and the Central Maui coast, this charming lavender farm is a scenic place to relax and…

6. Kula Botanical Garden

3.12 MILES

Walking paths wind through themed plantings, including native Hawaiian specimens and a ‘taboo garden’ of poisonous plants. Because a stream runs through…

7. Worcester Glassworks

3.78 MILES

This family-run studio and gallery has produced some amazing pieces over the years, particularly the sand-blasted glass in natural forms (eg seashells)…

8. Maui Agricultural Research Center

4.14 MILES

It was in this garden operated by the University of Hawaiʻi that the state’s first proteas were planted in 1965. Today you can walk through row after row…