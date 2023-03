This family-run studio and gallery has produced some amazing pieces over the years, particularly the sand-blasted glass in natural forms (eg seashells). Visitors can peruse the gallery, but at the time of research artists were taking a break from their solar-powered furnaces for a while. The adjacent store offers gorgeous pieces for sale. Call ahead to confirm it's open.

Look for the small sign at the house just south of Kula Bistro. It's very welcoming.