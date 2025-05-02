There’s a subtle kind of magic to arriving at your destination unburdened, hands-free and shoulders light. Whether you’re taking a once-in-a-lifetime adventure with several suitcases, wrangling young children or simply wanting to avoid navigating your stuff through a busy airport, shipping your luggage is a smart, stress-reducing – and potentially money-saving – travel hack worth considering.

I’ve shipped luggage several times. The first was for my 11-day adventure elopement and honeymoon, involving stops across the Black Hills of South Dakota and Wyoming’s Jackson Hole and Grand Teton National Park. My husband and I needed wedding attire, hiking gear and lots of extras like realistic wood flowers (you generally cannot bring flowers or anything with seeds into national parks). As you can imagine, I didn’t want to lug wedding items through every airport. I also worked closely with a photographer who split time between Kauai and the mainland and relied on shipping luggage to travel light while still carrying valuable camera gear.

Here are some practical tips and lessons I've learned for shipping luggage while you travel.

Traveling with only a carry-on isn't always possible. Tokyo, Japan. Rintaro Kanemoto for Lonely Planet

Benefits of shipping your luggage

Cost

If you’re flying with more than two checked bags or anything heavy or over an airline's size limit, baggage fees add up alarmingly fast. While domestic shipping prices start at about US$40 for average-weight checked luggage, American and Delta charge $150 for a third checked bag and $200 each for four or more bags – assuming they’re within weight and size limits. Overweight luggage (over 50lbs or 23kg) can add $100 to $200 per bag, and oversize bags incur a hefty $200 fee. If your extra bags exceed the weight limit, you’ll pay a minimum of $250 per bag. And remember, that’s each way.

Expect to pay substantially more on international flights. Between North America and Europe, for example, Delta charges $100 for the second checked bag and $285 for every additional bag. British Airways’ pricing is slightly better, charging the same $100 for the second bag and ‘just’ $200 for a third.

Some budget airlines and fares, including United Basic Economy and Frontier Airlines, don’t even include a free carry-on (prices range from $29 to a staggering $99).

Simplified logistics

Shipping your luggage can be a logistical lifesaver if you’re traveling for an extended period, going with a large group (or even a couple of toddlers) or moving. Aside from not having to juggle multiple suitcases through crowded terminals and ever-shrinking airplane aisles, you'll have easier trips to and from the airport by shipping your stuff. No need to upgrade your rental car, stress about navigating public transportation or try to cram everyone – and everyone’s luggage – into a rideshare. Your belongings meet you at your destination, often without you lifting a finger.

Peace of mind

Nearly all luggage shipping services offer insurance and real-time tracking, giving you a level of control checked baggage just doesn’t have with airlines. You don’t have to wonder if your bag made the plane or worry about it getting damaged in transit. While airlines have procedures for lost or damaged bags, they can be slow. In many cases, you’re left without your belongings for days. Shipping services rely on traceability and delivery guarantees, resulting in a faster and (generally) more foolproof process.

The post office in Seaside, Florida. Anita Barnes/Shutterstock

How to ship your luggage

Here’s a trick: you don’t actually have to ship a suitcase. Having one at your destination may be convenient or necessary, but often packing a traditional box makes more sense. Eliminating wheels, handles and bulky compartments may weigh less and take up less space, costing less to ship. I recommend packing your suitcase first and then (literally) weighing your options.

Whether you ship your actual suitcase or opt for a box, the same rule applies: pack everything inside in waterproof bags. My personal favorite hack is to use categorized packing cubes (hiking clothes, fancier outfits), then put each one in a waterproof vacuum bag. Not only does this double-protect clothes and other belongings, but it also creates more space and makes unpacking on the other end a breeze. Remove or tuck in all straps and consider getting a suitcase cover. If you use a box, don’t skimp – spend a few extra dollars on a heavy-duty, double-walled box.

Every service has specific requirements, but regardless, ensure your shipping label won’t fall off or get damaged. If you ship your luggage without a box, put the label inside a clear reinforced pouch (the ones designed for school are ideal), then secure it to your suitcase with at least two zip ties. Put a second label inside, along with an itemized packing list.

If you’re shipping to a hotel or vacation rental, call ahead – before you even ship – to confirm they accept deliveries. Some properties have strict policies regarding how and when packages arrive.

It’s also essential to check regulations for what you can and can’t ship, especially for international shipments. Similar to airline policies, aerosol cans, nail polish and certain medications or food items may be considered hazardous or outright prohibited.

Ship your bag directly to your hotel for the lightest travel experience possible. Cayce Clifford for Lonely Planet

Best luggage shipping services

All luggage shipping services partner with the same major players: DHL, UPS and FedEx. You can count on negotiated rates and simplified convenience, but it’s still worth shopping around. Compare prices directly with the big shipping companies before committing. In most cases, you can even schedule pickups and drop-offs – a service you’ll pay a premium for elsewhere.

To give you a realistic sense of cost and features, I compared four popular services and the three major shipping companies, pricing domestic shipping from Los Angeles to Orlando, Florida, and international shipping from New York City to Italy. These companies all offer door-to-door service, and all but one ship worldwide.

SendmyBag.com (the service we used): US domestic rates range from $64 to $98 (standard) and $145 to $292 (express) depending on weight, with options for 25lbs to 75lbs (11kg to 34kg). International shipping starts at $192 for standard (five to six days) and $60 to $197 for express (two to three days) with weights up to 66lbs. They also offer price matching with competitors.

LugLess: A US domestic-only service using FedEx. Flat pricing for up to 75lbs per box, $40 to $130 depending on service speed (five to six days, two-day air or overnight).

Luggage Free: White-glove service that includes pickup, labeling and customs paperwork. US domestic rates range from $115 to $155 for checked (up to 50lbs/23kg) and oversize (up to 65lbs/29kg) luggage. International rates start at $285 for checked and $370 for oversize (International Priority service, three to five days). Ships to 150+ countries as well as cruise ships, and includes $500 in insurance, with optional coverage up to $10,000.

Luggage Forward (the service the photographer liked): They offer a double money-back on-time guarantee and specialize in shipping golf clubs, skis and bicycles. Domestic rates range from $134 to $154 for checked (up to 50lbs/23kg) and oversize items (up to 75lbs/34kg), with international shipping from $404 for checked and $564 for oversize.

FedEx: Domestic ground rates range from $67 to $132 for checked (up to 50lbs/23kg) and oversize (up to 65lbs/29kg) luggage. International carry-on rates start at $327.50 for International Economy and $437 for International Priority (three to five days).

UPS: UPS specializes in shipments within the US; skip it for international shipping – it’s far too cost-prohibitive. Domestic rates start at $124 for a carry-on size up to 55lbs/25kg and $205 for a checked bag (UPS Ground, 3 to 5 days). The UPS Store locations sell luggage boxes designed to perfectly fit standard carry-on or checked luggage.

DHL: Opposite of UPS, use DHL only for international shipping. A standard carry-on (up to 40lbs/18kg) is $205 to ship internationally. A checked bag (up to 60lbs/27kg) is $248 internationally. Use promo code SHIPMYBAG to get accurate rates.

Essential items should always go in your carry-on. Toni Palomares/Shutterstock

Additional tips

Pack essentials in your carry-on

Always bring toiletries, medications, a day’s worth of clothes (pack multitaskers like a shirtdress, wrinkle-resistant jumpsuit and blazer or denim jacket) and anything else you’ll need immediately upon arrival in your personal luggage. Shipping offers convenience but not flexibility – if your flight is canceled or rerouted, your luggage won’t automatically follow you like a checked bag (ideally) does.

Timing is everything

Allow at least a few days for transit, even with domestic travel. All shipping services provide delivery estimates; check this as far in advance as possible to have an idea of what to expect. Coordinate it so your luggage arrives one or two days before you.

Plan for the unexpected

Bring a packable backpack or duffel in your luggage in case you end up shopping more than expected. You can easily carry soft-sided bags on the plane and ship your original suitcase home if necessary.