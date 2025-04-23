Not only do Lonely Planet’s global staff have a wealth of destination expertise, but we also know what it means to be a top-tier traveler, nerding out over how our trips can run most smoothly. We are professional travelers, after all.

We’ve pooled together our most reliable travel hacks, ranging from the perfect long-haul flight formula to how many packing cubes you actually need.

Flying over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Gonzalo Azumendi/Getty Images

Flying

1. How to survive a red-eye flight

Red-eye flights are a necessary evil, so surviving them is an ongoing obsession of mine. For me to actually get some sleep on a plane (note: lie-flat seats should be a right, not a privilege), I need to do all of the following:

1. Ensure I have a window seat.

2. Dress in comfortable cotton layers, including compression socks and, if possible, bring a large scarf or pashmina that can double as a blanket.

3. Do not hydrate and stop drinking anything a few hours before takeoff. I drink a full bottle of water before and during a day flight. But on a red eye, I limit it so I don't have to go to the loo. I do have my bottle filled and handy should I need a drop and to gulp down once we land. Note that I also have a pill stash that I shan't discuss here.

4. Trtl pillow, silk eye mask, light scarf to drape over my head. Do I look insane? I would not know. It works. I wait until takeoff, hit the bathroom one last time, moisturize my hands and lips, and that's it. No matter how "up" I feel, I stay in that position until sweet sleep overtakes me.

– Brekke Fletcher, Senior Director of Content

Left: The perfect formula for disappearing into your airplane seat. Right: Rachel's plane essentials. Rachel Lewis/Lonely Planet

2. How to ease your flying anxieties

If you, like me, are a travel lover who is also an anxious traveler (unfortunate, no?) you might also find that half of your travel anxiety can be solved by essentially disappearing on every single flight you take. Whether it's a two-hour flight from North Carolina to New England or an eight-hour flight to Dublin, I leverage two key methods:

1. Fading into my economy seat with an eye mask, a Trtl Travel Pillow and a sleep mask

2. Noise-canceling Airpods playing anti-anxiety sounds, specifically the Anti-Anxiety Frequencies Spotify playlist by Miracle Tones, which is meant to help you get in the zone and, at least in your mind, out of a panic attack. Personally, this has helped me a lot, and before I know it, I'm where I really want to be (back on the ground).

– Rachel Lewis, Senior Social Media Manager

3. How to quickly go through customs

For US travelers: use the Mobile Passport Control app operated by Customs and Border Control. It's free and lets you use a separate lane next to Global Entry when going through customs. It's so easy to add your passport info and submit customs forms via the app, and no one seems to use it despite signs all over the airport! I've almost never had to wait more than two minutes at customs using this app.

– Max Felderman, Sales & Marketing Manager

Bring a treat for your flight attendants, and you just may be upgraded. shulers/Shutterstock

4. Show your flight attendants some appreciation

Sometimes, I bring a box of cupcakes or pastries as a thank-you gift to the flight attendants for their hard work. In return, I might get a free cocktail. Once, I was upgraded to business class from coach.

– Matt Paco, Senior Producer

5. Download your shows

In the weeks leading up to a long flight, I'll save my favorite shows and movies to my tablet. It gives me something to look forward to on the plane.

– James Pham, Destination Editor for Southeast Asia

6. Midday flights are worth the price

I try to avoid those crazy early or super late flights. I’ve started too many trips feeling irritable and tired because I had to get up at some ungodly hour. And on the last day, all I want is to get home – not wander around aimlessly and shopping in the airport, killing time for an evening flight. Midday departures and lunchtime returns might be a bit pricier, but honestly, it’s worth it to feel like a human.

– Fionnuala McCarthy, Editorial Director

7. Stock your Little Bag of Things™

Especially for long-haul flights, I always keep a stocked "little bag of things" (that's what it's verbatim called on my packing lists) in my personal item. It holds emergency meds like Aleve or melatonin, sunscreen, moisturizer, lip balm, hand sanitizer, an extra pair of underwear, a sleep mask – anything I anticipate needing during the flight and should anything happen to my luggage.

– Ann Douglas Lott, Digital Editor

Packing essentials: smaller bags, packing cubes, a guidebook and a luggage warranty. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

Packing

8. Invest in a suitcase with a removable liner

I bought one that I can unzip and throw in the wash, along with all my post-vacation laundry, as soon as I get home. As someone who refuses to wear outside clothes on her bed, I like giving my future self a nice, clean place to pack for her next trip.

– Deepa Lakshmin, Director of Social Media

9. Bring a reusable tote in your carry-on

It takes next to zero space, and it's convenient to stash what I'll need during my flight so that I can stow my backpack in the bin. I also use it to carry down what I need at the hotel breakfast (earbuds, iPad, etc.).

– James Pham

10. How to pack for your little ones

I mostly travel with my family of four, and do the packing for three out of four of us. I have found that two large packing cubes (one per kid) are the perfect amount of space, keep me from overpacking and help me stay sane. I can slip them both in a Patagonia duffel and pull them out wherever we land. It makes the kids feel like they have their own suitcase – but they don't, and it's amazing.

– Sarah Stocking, Digital Editor

11. The cord we all need

I throw in a three-in-one charging cord to keep my devices charged, especially on long plane rides.

– James Pham

La Samaritaine is a popular department store in Paris – perfect for stocking up on products you've run out of. Amir Hamja for Lonely Planet

12. Don't throw away your near-empty products

If I have anything at the end of its life – such as cosmetics or undershirts – I like to bring it with me, use it up and replace it on the trip. I get a practical souvenir that's a bit more special than what I can get at home, and it doesn't take up any more space in my luggage.

– Selena Takigawa Hoy, Destination Editor for Northeast Asia

13. ...or those beauty samples you've been holding onto

Save them for travel. I have a drawer where I stockpile all the free samples of skincare, shampoo and makeup I receive. When I’m packing, I throw some of the samples in my toiletry bag in place of my normal larger bottles. I get a small joy of sampling a new product while also staying under the carry-on liquid regulations. On one girls' trip, we all brought our unused samples and traded them around. We all enjoyed testing new things but then had a little extra space in our carry-ons when we returned.

– Melissa Yeager, Destination Editor for Western USA and Canada

14. Invest in a good pair of noise-canceling earbuds

They're worth their weight in gold, especially on public transportation and planes.

– James Pham

Exploring Lisbon with luggage in tow. Kerry Murray for Lonely Planet

15. Hold onto your luggage warranty

That fancy new luggage you bought? It most likely came with a warranty. That warranty should go straight in the inside pocket of your suitcase. That way, you can immediately reference it to file a claim should it get damaged.

– Ann Douglas Lott

16. Bags within bags are key

I use Baggu's smaller packing cubes to keep my tote organized, so externally, I look like a normal traveler, but internally, I am a freakishly organized girl.

– Rachel Lewis

17. Don't forget a refillable water bottle

Do some quick water research. Is the tap water where you’re headed okay to drink? Is there a filtered water option that doesn’t require you to buy a plastic water bottle?

– Brekke Fletcher

18. Bring along instant packets of coffee and flavored drinks

They're great for avoiding having to buy expensive beverages during long layovers.

– James Pham

19. Use a dry bag for laundry

Like the ones scuba divers use. It functions like a vacuum seal bag but without needing a fancy pump or extra gear. These bags are waterproof, odor-proof, and can be compressed really compactly. It might be a bit old-school, but it’s something I haven’t changed.

– Craig Zapatka, Vice President of Elsewhere by Lonely Planet

KSukiyaki Kimura, a restaurant in Kyoto. Rintaro Kanemoto for Lonely Planet

Planning

20. Make dinner reservations in advance for large groups

There are two benefits to this: First, it's often tough to find space for a group as a walk-in, and you'll make sure the restaurant is aware of your arrival. Second, at the end of a day of touring, decision fatigue sets in, and you'll avoid the inevitable "What do you want to eat?" "I don't know what do you want to eat?" conversation. You can always cancel the reservation (of course, with a polite amount of warning to the restaurant) if necessary, but I've always found if a reservation is booked, the group will roll with it, grateful there’s already a plan in place. Plus, it's easier to think through food allergies and preferences when you're not hangry.

– Melissa Yeager

21. Check those opening hours

Avoid the whole “we’re closed” disappointment by checking the hours of all the places you want to visit before you go.

– Brekke Fletcher

22. If you travel to a country regularly, buy the plugs for that country

I travel to countries with the EU Type C plug at least once a year so I have the Apple plugs for my phone and laptop. Fun fact: you can buy a World Travel pack that contains 7 different plugs at any Apple store for $29. After moving from the EU, I kept my Type C plug hair dryer and hair straightener because it is a lot easier than using the converter to operate those devices.

– Melissa Yeager

The Sacred Heart Basilica is a beautiful stop on a Puducherry itinerary. Gabriela Bhaskar for Lonely Planet

23. How to build a low-effort itinerary

Recently, I've been using Chat GPT to organize my itinerary. I enter in all the locations I want to visit, experiences, recommendations from my LP Guidebooks, from friends, etc, and ask it to order them in a way that makes sense for slow-paced travel.

– Katelyn Perry, Photo Editor

24. Use offline Google Maps

I always download maps of the cities or regions I'm visiting, typically while on the flight or at the airport before departure.

– Craig Zapatka

25. Google Maps can organize your screenshots into a map

Give the app access to your camera roll, and it will identify places you’ve screenshotted that you want to visit and organize them into a map, which you can then review and approve.

– Ann Douglas Lott

A bartender pours a beer at Ryan's Daughter on New York City's Upper East Side. Cole Wilson for Lonely Planet

On the ground

26. Get friendly with servers and bartenders

They know the best places in town to drink and eat. And if you’re lucky, they’ll tell you to tell them they sent you, and you get even more love.

– Brekke Fletcher

27. Cash out at a local ATM when you arrive

For tips and such. You can change the large bills when you get to your hotel or when you buy a coffee.

– Brekke Fletcher

28. Sort your cash

Every morning, before I go out, I'll sort the local currency in my wallet to be ready for the day.

– James Pham

Snapping photos on Lake Orta, Italy. Claudia Gori for Lonely Planet

29. ABC: Always Be Charging your electronics

I have this magnetic portable charger that is light, quick to charge and doesn't require you to lug around any cords while you are out and about. It's saved me and my friends on multiple occasions.

– Serina Patel, Sr Marketing Manager

30. Stay wary of duty-free shopping

It's usually not a good deal! Google the US price and do the conversion to make sure.

– Brekke Fletcher

31. Wash your clothes in the sink

I tend to move around a lot when I travel so I'm hardcore about keeping my luggage from getting too heavy. My hack is I wash my clothes in the sink wherever I am – I don't bother with special wash detergent, I just use my nice smelling shampoo. If it'll wash my hair, it'll wash my clothes.

– Caroline Trefler, Destination Editor for Eastern USA and Canada

The Routemaster is a popular hop-on, hop-off bus in London. Ron Ellis/Shutterstock

32. Embrace the hop-on, hop-off bus

I will die on this hill: the hop-on, hop-off bus tour that is available in almost every major city is the best way to get your bearings when you visit a new place. You can bundle some tour offerings, too, like in Copenhagen you can book a canal tour and a bus tour in one transaction.

– Brekke Fletcher

33. Free walking tours are your friend

I haven't paid for a city tour in years! Free walking tours are always more than sufficient and offer a great way to delve a little deeper while getting oriented in a new destination. I always tip, and you should too. Nearly every city has a Free Tours by Foot, Free Walking Tours or a similar version of these global organizations.

– Craig Zapatka

Handwoven baskets in Suva, Fiji. Alipate Laveti for Lonely Planet

34. Shop local for the best souvenirs

Take off your vacation goggles. Do not buy a sarong. You will not wear a sarong to work. Also, buy your souvenirs from local craftspeople whenever possible. Look for shops that state “Made in Place” or just ask around! I also love to buy souvenirs at museum gift shops.

– Brekke Fletcher

35. Skip the restaurant reservations for a little spontaneity

I rarely make reservations at restaurants. I find it’s one of the few areas where I can still embrace spontaneity during my trips. While I now need to reserve hotels, activities and tickets, wandering through a city or village to discover food on the fly allows for a mini-adventure. It lets me get a little lost, avoid over-planning and usually takes me to places I wouldn’t have found otherwise. I love having an itinerary, but I prefer it not to be so structured that I'm always in transit rather than truly visiting.

– Craig Zapatka

The Edmonton High Level Street Car in Edmonton, Alberta. Amber Bracken for Lonely Planet

36. Take public transportation everywhere you can

If you feel safe enough to do so, it’s usually the most efficient way to get around in cities, it’s most definitely always cheaper, and you will feel like a local.

– Brekke Fletcher

37. Use this built-in translator

I like to use the Lens function in the Google app to translate signs, menus, historic plaques, etc. All you have to do is point your camera at the text, and it will translate it into over 100 languages. You can also point your camera at something and ask it a question about what you’re seeing, and it will answer it – ideal for when you need a makeshift tour guide.

– Ann Douglas Lott

The indoor pool at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nevada. Cayce Clifford for Lonely Planet

38. Don't spend too much money on hotel pool snacks

I never pay for hotel pool beverages or food – there’s no bigger buzzkill than the $125 bill for a watered-down aperol spritz and some guacamole. I do a quick local shop to get snacks, booze and Coke Zero, and keep it on ice or in the mini-fridge, and use a water bottle to transport the various liquids to my lounger.

– Brekke Fletcher