How to Choose Between TSA PreCheck and Global Entry

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Anyone who goes to the airport often knows that the rigamarole around security can be one of the worst parts of any travel day. I’m at the airport about four times per month, and have little patience for waiting in long security check lines just to take off my shoes. These are good problems to have, I know.

Thankfully, two well-known programs accelerate the airport security process for travelers. Since each one has different application processes, costs and benefits, it can be hard to know which is better for you. If you’re on the road a lot, read on for the benefits of, differences between, and overall ins and outs of TSA PreCheck and Global Entry.

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TSA PreCheck

Best for travelers who want expedited security screenings at most US airports

The familiar shoe routine at airport security check. Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), 99% of TSA PreCheck passengers wait less than 10 minutes to pass through airport security. This is because, at more than 200 US airports, approved passengers can access a designated security lane with fewer security requirements. PreCheck travelers are able to keep their shoes, belts and light jackets on as they pass through scanners, and they can leave laptops and liquids in their carry-on bags that pass through X-ray scanners. No more awkward sock time at airport security!

How to Apply for TSA PreCheck

Start your application process for TSA PreCheck online or in-person at any one of hundreds of enrollment locations. You’ll have to visit an enrollment location in person to complete the process.

Find an enrollment provider near you on the TSA website. The price for PreCheck varies by provider, from US$76-85. Complete an online application on the TSA website, indicating the enrollment provider of your choice. The online part of the application should take no more than 10 minutes. Make an appointment at the physical location of your enrollment provider. On the day of the appointment, you’ll show necessary identification documents for verification, and have your photo taken and fingerprints scanned. Once you get approved – usually within five days – you’ll receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN), which you can add to airline reservations. The KTN is valid for five years.

Global Entry

Best for travelers who want expedited immigration and customs upon arrival, plus TSA PreCheck benefits

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Global Entry is a US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) program that streamlines the entry process for travelers arriving in the United States from abroad. When arriving on an international flight at a US airport, Global Entry members can skip the longer passport lines at immigration and use automated kiosks. These use facial recognition for a touchless, expedited process.

Global Entry members are automatically enrolled in TSA PreCheck, bringing all the security benefits of PreCheck at the beginning of a trip as well. (A bonus: Celebrities use Global Entry, too. I once was in line for the kiosk behind Orlando Bloom.)

How to apply for Global Entry

Applying for Global Entry is more complicated than for PreCheck. The entire process can take anywhere from a few weeks to a year, depending on your personal history and interview availability.

Make sure you are eligible for Global Entry using the Customs and Border Protection website. Basic requirements include being a citizen of an eligible country, being over the age of 18 and having a clean criminal record. Create a Trusted Traveler Program (TTP) account. Complete the online part of the application and pay the $120 nonrefundable application fee. About 80% of applicants will receive conditional approval within two weeks, allowing them to move on to the next step. (If you aren’t conditionally approved, your application will be manually reviewed, usually due to incomplete information or a criminal record.) Once you’re conditionally approved, schedule an interview at a Global Entry Enrollment Center, many of which are at major airports. These are in high demand, so expect to wait several weeks for the earliest available appointment. Bring your identification to your interview and complete the application process in person, which will include taking both fingerprints and an identification photo. When you’re approved, you’ll receive your Known Traveler Number (KTN), which you can enter when booking any domestic and international flight reservations.

Planning tip: If you prefer not to go to the airport just for your interview, look into Enrollment on Arrival. This eliminates the need to make a trip to the airport just for the interview, allowing you to take care of your interview right after you land in an international terminal.

TSA PreCheck vs Global Entry: The Breakdown

Passengers at Louis Armstrong International Airport, New Orleans, USA. Elliott Cowand Jr/Shutterstock

TSA PreCheck

Fee: US$76.75–$85 (ranges based on enrollment provider)

Duration: Five years

Expedited security screening: Yes

Expedited customs and border control check: No

Requires a background check: Yes

Requires fingerprinting: Yes

Requires an interview: Yes

Requires a valid passport: No

Global Entry

Fee: $120

Duration: Five years

Expedited security screening: Yes

Expedited customs and border control check: Yes

Requires a background check: Yes

Requires fingerprinting: Yes

Requires an interview: Yes

Requires a valid passport: Yes

When to Apply for TSA PreCheck

View from an airplane window. Paolo Costa/Shutterstock

If you don’t have an international trip planned in the next year, we recommend sticking to TSA PreCheck. PreCheck costs about a third less than Global Entry, and if you’re traveling sooner rather than later, it’s probably the better option, as the application process is quicker than Global Entry’s and there are more enrollment centers to choose from. Also, you don’t need a passport for TSA PreCheck.

Planning tip: If you’re torn between PreCheck and Global Entry, keep in mind that you would still need to go through the full, long application process for the latter. Remember that Global Entry includes all the benefits of PreCheck.

When to Apply for Global Entry

If you travel internationally multiple times per year, Global Entry is a lifesaver. Enrollment will save hours of waiting in line at busy international airports. Plus, you’ll get all of the TSA PreCheck benefits on your domestic flights.

If you have a credit card that covers the application cost of Global Entry and you aren’t in a rush, you’re better off signing up for Global Entry rather than TSA PreCheck.

Also, if you are not a US citizen or green card holder but you are a citizen of an eligible country, you can apply for Global Entry (which comes with TSA PreCheck) – but not TSA PreCheck itself. This makes Global Entry an appealing choice for non-US citizens who travel frequently to and within the USA.