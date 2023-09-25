This series of articles about credit cards, points and miles, and budgeting for travel is brought to you in partnership with The Points Guy.

Boutique hotels offer a unique and personalized experience that larger hotel chains can’t match. These smaller, independent hotels often have unique decor, amenities and services that make them stand out. Boutique hotels also provide a more intimate atmosphere than traditional hotels. Guests can enjoy a more personalized experience with friendly staff members who are knowledgeable about the local area and attractions. Additionally, many boutique hotels are now part of larger chains, so you can book them with points to save money on your stay.

With locations in some of the world’s most iconic cities, boutique hotels affiliated with major brands provide the best of both worlds. Here are 10 incredible branded hotels that have boutique hotel vibes.

Vogue Hotel Montreal, Hilton

The Vogue Hotel Montreal is a luxurious hotel in downtown Montreal’s Golden Square Mile. It offers modern and stylish accommodations with amenities like a fitness center, business center and EV charging stations. The Vogue Hotel Montreal provides easy access to many attractions, such as Old Montreal, Notre-Dame Basilica of Montreal and Mount Royal Park. Its convenient location and comfortable accommodations make it a great choice for travelers looking for a luxurious stay in Montreal.

You can book the Vogue Hotel Montreal starting at 70,000 Hilton points per night.

Reykjavík Konsúlat Hótel, Curio Collection by Hilton; Iceland

The Reykjavík Konsúlat Hótel, a Curio Collection Resort, is a boutique hotel with just 50 rooms, inhabiting the former Thomsen department store. With its unbeatable location one block from the waterfront, the Reykjavík Konsúlat Hótel is perfect for those looking for a convenient base to explore Iceland's capital.

Guests can enjoy spacious rooms with modern amenities and complimentary Wi-Fi. The hotel also features an onsite restaurant serving Icelandic cuisine and a bar with an extensive selection of local beers and spirits. The authentic Icelandic bathhouse provides a great place to unwind after a day of sightseeing.

This boutique hotel is attainable with just 80,000 Hilton points per night.

The stately facade of The Biltmore Mayfair, LXR Hotels & Resorts © The Biltmore Mayfair, LXR Hotels & Resorts

The Biltmore Mayfair, LXR Hotels & Resorts; London

The Biltmore Mayfair is a luxurious five-star boutique hotel in London’s prestigious Grosvenor Square. The hotel features opulent and modern amenities, such as a 24-hour fitness center, an indoor pool and spa, two restaurants and bars and a cigar lounge. The Biltmore Mayfair also offers several event spaces for corporate functions or special occasions. Guests can enjoy the convenience of being within walking distance of many of London’s top attractions, including Buckingham Palace, Hyde Park and the West End theatre district.

The hotel is also part of Hilton’s LXR Hotels & Resorts portfolio, and standard rates get booked up fast. Hilton does make Premium room rewards available, which start at a whopping 259,000 points per night. This gets you into a Deluxe room that typically costs over $700 per night. This isn’t the best use of Hilton points, but at least the hotel’s inclusion in the Hilton Honors program allows you to earn a lot of points and qualify for elite benefits.

Tommie Hollywood - JDV by Hyatt; Los Angeles

The Tommie Hollywood is a chic, modern boutique hotel located in the heart of Downtown Hollywood, California. The hotel features stylish rooms that are bright with pops of vibrant color throughout. The hotel's highlight is the rooftop pool with stunning views of the Hollywood Hills. The hotel also offers a 24-hour fitness center, business center and concierge services. With its convenient location near popular attractions such as the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Tommie Hollywood Hotel is an ideal choice for travelers looking to explore all Los Angeles offers.

The Tommie Hollywood is a Category 4 Hyatt hotel requiring 12,000-18,000 points per night.

Ksar Char-Bagh; Marrakesh, Morocco

The Ksar Char-Bagh is a 14th-century palace in Marrakesh, Morocco that serves as an impressive example of Islamic architecture. The complex features beautifully landscaped gardens and a large pool surrounded by palm trees, fountains and lush foliage. The property has its own hammam, allowing guests to enjoy an authentic spa experience on-site.

Ksar Char-Bagh is part of Hyatt’s Small Luxury Hotels of the World portfolio. A free night in a standard Ksar Siute Terrace averages 35,000-45,000 points per night.

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia

This pet-friendly boutique hotel inhabits the historic Lafayette Building near Philadelphia's famous Liberty Bell. Rooms at this property feature eclectic yet cozy decor to make travelers feel at home. Like most boutique hotels, the Hotel Monaco offers guests many freebies, including complimentary bike rentals, in-room yoga mats, coffee and tea service, shoe shine and kids' scooter rentals.

The Hotel Monaco is part of IHG’s Kimpton portfolio. As such, award night rates will vary by season, but you can generally book a standard room for under 60,000 points per night. Better yet, you’ll get the fourth night free on award bookings if you have a qualifying IHG One Rewards credit card.

Picture-perfect views of downtown Porto from the pool of Casa da Companhia, Vignette Collection © Casa da Companhia, Vignette Collection

Casa da Companhia, Vignette Collection, an IHG Hotel; Porto, Portugal

The Casa da Companhia Porto is a chic boutique hotel in a historic 16th-century building on picturesque Flower Street. This 5-star hotel offers just 40 rooms, featuring elegant decor and modern amenities. Guests can take advantage of multiple onsite restaurants, a gym and a full-service spa with a Turkish bath and a large indoor pool.

Casa da Companhia is part of the IHG One Rewards portfolio, so you can use under 90,000 IHG points to book a free night.

One of the ornate suites at The Gritti Palace © The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Venice

The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Marriott; Venice, Italy

The Gritti Palace is a luxury hotel in Venice, Italy. It was built in the 15th century as a private residence and has operated as a boutique hotel starting in 1895. Located on Venice’s famous Grand Canal, the iconic hotel offers stunning views of the Venetian lagoon and is just steps away from St. Mark's Square. The Gritti Palace features luxurious accommodations with a mix of classic and modern Italian design and dining options featuring local Venetian cuisine. The hotel also offers a range of amenities such as a rooftop jacuzzi, fitness center, spa and private boat tours.

As part of Marriott International's Luxury Collection, you can book a night at the Gritti Palace starting at 82,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. You'll get the fifth free if you book five consecutive award nights.

The expansive main atrium of The Liberty, a former jailhouse © The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston

The Liberty Boston

Most people traveling to Boston aren’t looking to spend the night in jail, but the Liberty Boston might be an exception. This Beacon Hill hotel is housed in the former Charles Street Jail and has been declared a National Historic Landmark. The hotel celebrates its history with an aptly named CLINK restaurant, serving traditional New England dishes.

The Liberty Boston is a luxurious boutique hotel located in the heart of downtown Boston. It is a Marriott property, so you can book a standard room for as few as 56,000 Marriott points per night.

