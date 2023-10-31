This series of articles about credit cards, points and miles, and budgeting for travel is brought to you in partnership with The Points Guy.

Chase Ultimate Rewards is a powerhouse in the world of credit card rewards programs, offering cardholders extensive options to earn and redeem points toward travel.

If you’re making a travel budget using points and miles, Chase Ultimate Rewards should definitely be part of your rewards strategy. With partnerships including some of the top airline and hotel loyalty programs, Ultimate Rewards points can be incredibly valuable. Unlocking the true potential of these points lies in understanding its transfer partners.

Whether you're a seasoned traveler or new to points and miles, this guide will help you make the most of your hard-earned Chase points. Here’s everything you need to know about Ultimate Rewards transfer partners and how to leverage your points for maximum value.

The final descent to Venice Marco Polo Airport © scaliger / iStockphoto / Getty

Chase airline transfer partners

Chase Ultimate Rewards cardholders can use their points to book flights to virtually anywhere in the world. Chase Ultimate Rewards has 11 airline transfer partners, spanning all three airline alliances: Oneworld, SkyTeam and Star Alliance. This wide-reaching network of partners makes Chase Ultimate Rewards particularly valuable for travelers due to its flexibility and accessibility. Occasionally, Chase offers up to 30% bonus points when you transfer rewards to select partners. This can help you stretch your rewards further.

The inclusion of airlines from all three alliances ensures that users have an array of options, regardless of their preferred loyalty program or destination, making it a versatile and valuable rewards program for anyone looking to maximize their travel benefits. But with so many options, it’s easy to get confused about which program to transfer your Chase points to at any given time. We’ll dive into this subject and which program provides the best value:

Aer Lingus AerClub

Air Canada Aeroplan

Air France-KLM Flying Blue

British Airways Executive Club

Emirates Skywards

Iberia Plus

JetBlue TrueBlue

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards

United MileagePlus

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

Aer Lingus, AerClub

Aer Lingus is Ireland’s flag carrier and a great option for direct flights to the Emerald Isle. AerClub offers some of the cheapest award flights to Europe. You can fly between the East Coast and Dublin for just 13,000 Avios in economy class and 50,000 in business. Currently, Chase is offering a 30% transfer bonus to AerClub, making it even more attractive.

Air Canada Aeroplan

Air Canada is part of the Star Alliance and still publishes an award chart with clearly defined redemption rates. When United Airlines rates skyrocket due to dynamic pricing, Aeroplan can be an excellent alternative. Flights to Europe start at 35,000 points in economy class and 60,000 each way in business. Aeroplan can also be a great value for short-haul domestic flights, which start at just 6,000 points each way.

Air France-KLM Flying Blue

Air France and KLM’s joint Flying Blue loyalty program is one of the best Chase transfer options, thanks to low redemption rates on international travel and routinely discounted award flights. You can travel between Newark (EWR) and Amsterdam (AMS), Paris (CDG) or Marrakech (RAK) for just 15,000 miles in economy class or 55,000 in business. This is a terrific bargain, considering programs like American Airlines AAdvantage charge 25,000 miles one-way for award flights to Europe. Through Promo Rewards, these fares are sometimes discounted by as much as 50%.

British Airways Executive Club

British Airways Executive Club has long been a favorite for cheap short-haul flights. British Airways partners with both Alaska Airlines and American, so you can take advantage of some fantastic deals. For example, you can fly between Miami (MIA) and Cancun (CUN) for just 7,500 Avios in economy class and 15,000 Avios in business.

The incredible first-class cabin onboard an Emirates 777 © Eric Rosen / The Points Guy

Emirates Skywards

Emirates is known for its luxurious first-class cabin onboard the 777, featuring fully enclosed suites and luxury amenities. While pricey, you can fly this fantastic product on the Dubai (DXB) to Paris (CDG) route for a reasonably 67,500 miles each way. That’s an excellent use of Chase Ultimate Rewards points and well worth the transfer.

Iberia Plus

If you’re planning a trip to Spain, transferring Chase points to Iberia Plus is a great option. Not only does Iberia offer plenty of direct flights from the US, but the rates are very affordable. For example, an economy-class flight between New York (JFK) and Madrid (MAD) starts at just 17,000 miles each way. That’s an incredible bargain for a long-haul international flight.

JetBlue's premium Mint Studio Suite; available on select transatlantic flights © Zach Griff / The Points Guy

JetBlue TrueBlue

Transferring Chase Ultimate Rewards to JetBlue TrueBlue isn’t the best value proposition. JetBlue points are only worth around 1.4 cents each toward flights. This is significantly lower than the value you can get from other airlines. If you have a Chase Sapphire Reserve Card, your points are worth 1.5 cents each towards Ultimate Rewards Travel bookings. By transferring points to JetBlue, you’ll essentially devalue them.

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Singapore Krisflyer can be a great Chase transfer option, depending on how you redeem the miles. Singapore’s Star Alliance award chart has some excellent redemption rates for flights to Europe and the Middle East. You can fly round-trip to Europe for just 55,000 in economy class, 130,000 miles in business and 160,000 miles in first class. Meanwhile, flights to the Middle East cost 75,000 miles in economy, 115,000 in business and 150,000 miles in first class.

Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards

Southwest Rapid Rewards points are worth around 1.5 cents each towards Wanna Get Away fares. You can get much more value from your Chase points by transferring them to a different airline. However, if you’re not much for business or first-class travel, transferring points to Southwest can be worthwhile.

United MileagePlus

United MileagePlus has been devalued quite a bit and now uses dynamic pricing. So, the number of miles required for a flight isn’t always predictable (or very reasonable). Before transferring Chase points to United MileagePlus, be sure to compare mileage rates against Air Canada Aeroplan and Singapore Krisflyer. You might find cheaper flights, in which case you’ll want to transfer your points to one of those programs.

"The Room" business class on All Nippon Airways. A great Chase rewards redemption value through Virgin Atlantic Flying Club © Eric Rosen / The Points Guy

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club is an excellent program for transferring Chase points. Flying Club has bargain rates on flights to Europe. For starters, you can fly between the East Coast and London for just 10,000 miles each way in economy class. West Coast flights are also a great deal at 15,000 miles each way.

Virgin Atlantic also partners with All Nippon Airways. You can fly to Japan in the airline’s esteemed “The Room” business class from just 90,000 miles round-trip.

The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort © St. Regis / Marriott

Chase hotel transfer partners

Chase Ultimate Rewards offers a versatile and valuable range of hotel transfer partners, including IHG One Rewards, Marriott Bonvoy and World of Hyatt. These partnerships allow Chase cardholders to redeem points at over 15,000 hotels worldwide. You may be wondering which of these programs offers the best value for your Chase points. It ultimately depends on where you’re traveling to, which is why you should always do a comparative search on all three websites before settling on one.

Here’s a closer look at each Chase hotel transfer partner to help you decide:

IHG One Rewards

IHG One Rewards is the loyalty program for well-known hotel brands like Intercontinental Hotels, Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza, Staybridge Suites and Kimpton, to name a few. Free nights start at 10,000 points per night, though you can also book a Point & Cash reward for as little as 5,000 points. IHG has a vast portfolio of hotels and brands to suit every traveler type.

IHG can be a good program to transfer your Chase points to, depending on the redemption rate. IHG routinely sells points at 0.5 cents each – so you want to make sure you’re getting significantly more value than that on your Chase points transfer. IHG credit cardholders get the fourth night free on award stays, so be sure to calculate this discount when transferring Chase points to IHG.

Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott stands out for its extensive global presence spanning over 8,500 hotels in 138 countries, making it an ideal choice for travelers of all preferences. Marriott doesn’t publish an award chart, but free nights are a bit steep, ranging from 10,000 - 100,000 points per night. All members who book at least five consecutive nights get the fifth night free, which amounts to a solid 20% discount.

Because of the high number of points required for a free night, transferring Chase points to Marriott is generally not a good idea. The only exception is if you’re saving a substantial amount of cash by booking with points or you need to transfer a small number of Chase points for an award.

Marriott has some fantastic hotels in its wide-ranging portfolio. A popular place to redeem Marriott points is the all-inclusive, ultra-luxurious Al Maha Resort in Dubai. A free night will set you back at least 94,000 points per night, depending on the season.

World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt offers is hands down the best Chase hotel transfer partner. This highly popular program is known for its exceptional properties and generous elite benefits. Hyatt is the only Chase hotel transfer partner that still publishes an award chart. This lets members know exactly how many points they need for a free night and save up accordingly. Plus, Hyatt has the cheapest redemption rates, starting at 3,500 points per night.

A great way to get the most value for your points is by booking all-inclusive hotels. These start at just 12,000 points per night and include meals, lodging and some activities. Hyatt’s all-inclusive brands include Hyatt Ziva and Zilara, along with well-known boutique brands like Secrets, Dreams and Suncape Resorts.

Whether you need points for a luxury vacation or a cheap airport hotel, Hyatt’s reasonable award chart makes it an ideal Chase transfer partner.

Tips for maximizing your Chase Ultimate Rewards

The key to maximizing your Chase Ultimate Rewards is understanding your transfer options and which program offers the lowest redemption rates. For example, Chase has three airline transfer partners that are members of the Star Alliance: Air Canada Aeroplan, Singapore Krisflyer and United MileagePlus. You can use miles from these programs to book flights on any Star Alliance carrier. However, each program has different redemption rates. By researching and comparing award rates between these three programs, you can save a lot of valuable Ultimate Rewards points.

The same goes for Chase hotel transfer partners: Every program has a vast portfolio worldwide but at different redemption rates. Before transferring Ultimate Rewards to a hotel partner, be sure to compare the hotel options and the number of points required. Take into account any fourth or fifth-night-free benefits offered to save even more points.

You also shouldn’t sleep on the Chase Ultimate Rewards Travel portal. While transferring points to airline and hotel partners can be lucrative, sometimes, booking travel directly through the Chase portal can offer competitive prices and even additional point bonuses. Points are worth 1.25 cents each if you have a Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and 1.5 cents with the Chase Sapphire Reserve®.

Lastly, consider pooling points from different Chase cards, as combining points from cards like Chase Freedom or Chase Freedom Unlimited® with premium cards like the Sapphire Reserve can significantly boost your rewards potential. By following these strategies and staying updated on promotions, you can effectively maximize your Chase Ultimate Rewards for incredible travel experiences.

Lisbon skyline with the São Jorge Castle and the Tagus River © Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

What are the best Chase Ultimate Rewards transfer partners?

The best Chase Ultimate Rewards transfer partner depends on your travel goals. Each partner has its strengths and weaknesses. Some offer fantastic value when you redeem them for long-haul international flights, while others have the best deals on short-haul domestic flights. While there are sweet spots in each program, there are a few stand-out transfer partners worth mentioning. They include World of Hyatt, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club, Flying Blue and Iberia Avios. As shown above, they have some of the best redemption rates, allowing you to stretch your valuable Chase points further.

How to transfer Chase points to partners

The process for transferring Chase points to partners is pretty straightforward. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Log in to your Chase account. Scroll down until you see “transfer points to partners” on the right side of the page.

3. On the page displaying Ultimate Rewards transfer partners, select the travel program you want.

4. Review the disclosures and estimated transfer times. Scroll to the bottom of the page and select “Transfer Points.”

5. Confirm the account you want to transfer points to.

6. Enter the number of points you want to transfer. Then select “next."

It’s important to note that airlines and hotel loyalty programs can increase redemption rates at any time without prior warning. So it’s best not to transfer points unless you have an immediate use in mind. If you can, try to put award tickets on hold to ensure you don’t lose out on award space while you wait for the points to transfer.

Credit cards that earn Chase Ultimate Rewards

As you can see, Chase transfer partners can offer tremendous value for your points. Chase has four credit cards that earn Ultimate Rewards points. It’s worth noting that Chase enforces the ‘5/24 rule’ on applications. If you’ve opened five or more accounts (at any bank) in the past 24 months, you likely won’t be approved for a Chase card.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening.

Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. Chase Sapphire Reserve®: Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 in the first three months of account opening.

Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 in the first three months of account opening. Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card: Earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $8,000 in the first three months after account opening

Earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $8,000 in the first three months after account opening Ink Business Premier℠ Credit Card: Earn $1,000 bonus cash back after spending $10,000 in your first three months from account opening.

If you have one of the above Chase Ultimate Rewards-earning credit cards, you can convert cash back from other cards into points. For example, $100 cash back would convert to 10,000 Ultimate Rewards points. The great thing about this is that Chase’s cash-back credit cards don’t carry annual fees and offer high-category bonuses. So you can increase your earning potential without accruing added annual fees:

Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Special offer: Unlimited Matched Cash Back. Use your card for all your purchases and at the end of your first year, Chase will automatically match all the cash back you earned! There is no limit to how much you can earn. Every dollar in cash back rewards you earn is a dollar Chase will match.

Special offer: Unlimited Matched Cash Back. Use your card for all your purchases and at the end of your first year, Chase will automatically match all the cash back you earned! There is no limit to how much you can earn. Every dollar in cash back rewards you earn is a dollar Chase will match. Chase Freedom Flex℠: Earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first three months of account opening. Plus, earn 5% cash back on combined gas station and grocery store purchases (excluding Target and Walmart) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year.

Earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first three months of account opening. Plus, earn 5% cash back on combined gas station and grocery store purchases (excluding Target and Walmart) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year. Ink Business Premier℠ Credit Card: Earn $1,000 after spending $10,000 in your first three months from account opening.

Earn $1,000 after spending $10,000 in your first three months from account opening. Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card: Earn $900 bonus cash back after spending $6,000 in the first three months after account opening.

Earn $900 bonus cash back after spending $6,000 in the first three months after account opening. Ink Business Cash® Credit Card: Earn $900 bonus cash back after spending $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.

The courtyard of Hotel Alfonso XIII, a Luxury Collection Hotel from Marriott; Seville, Spain © fivetonine / Shutterstock

FAQ

Who are Chase transfer partners?

Chase has 14 transfer partners in total. They include 11 airlines and three hotel loyalty programs: Aer Lingus AerClub, Air Canada Aeroplan, Air France-KLM Flying Blue, British Airways Executive Club, Emirates Skywards, Iberia Plus, IHG One Rewards, JetBlue TrueBlue, Marriott Bonvoy, Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards, United MileagePlus, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club and World of Hyatt.

Why should you transfer Chase points to airlines?

You should transfer Chase points to airlines if you have a high-value redemption in mind. Chase points are worth 1.25-1.5 cents each towards Ultimate Rewards Travel bookings (depending on your credit card). So, if you can get more value than this by transferring Chase points to airlines, you should do it.

How long do Chase points transfers take?

Most Chase Ultimate Rewards point transfers are instant. It can take longer if it's your first time transferring points to a specific program. Marriott transfers can take over 24 hours, while Singapore Krisflyer transfers usually go through the same day. Whenever possible, put an award on hold to avoid losing it if the transfer takes too long.

What are Chase Ultimate Rewards worth?

Chase Ultimate Rewards points are worth 1.25-1.5 cents each. However, you can get much more value by transferring points to airline or hotel partners.

Is transferring your Chase Ultimate Rewards points worth it?

Transferring your Chase Ultimate Rewards points can be worth it if you have a high-value redemption in mind. For example, redeeming points for business and first class flights can be worth it because these flights cost thousands of dollars and redeeming points can make them attainable for most travelers.

Editorial disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airline or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.