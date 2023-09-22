This series of articles about credit cards, points and miles, and budgeting for travel is brought to you in partnership with The Points Guy.

If you're looking for a luxurious getaway, you don’t have to travel abroad – there are plenty of amazing hotels in the United States that you can book with points. The US is home to some of the world's most luxurious hotels; from chic and modern urban escapes to luxurious resorts, there are many exceptional hotels that offer guests a unique experience. Most of these hotels come with a hefty price tag, making them unattainable for average travelers.

The good news is that travelers can save money by booking with points earned through loyalty programs and hotel card rewards. By doing so, travelers can enjoy all the luxuries of a five-star hotel without breaking the bank.

Whether you're looking for a romantic escape or want to treat yourself to some pampering, these hotels will make your vacation unforgettable. From beachfront resorts to cozy mountain cabins, here are 10 amazing US hotels you can book with points.

Alila Ventana Big Sur, Hyatt; California

Alila Ventana Big Sur is one of the few all-inclusive resorts in the US that is bookable with points. Perched alongside Big Sur’s picturesque cliffs, this property offers unparalleled views of the California coast and unique dining experiences. Room rates regularly top $2,500 per night, but an award stay will cost you just 35,000-45,000 Hyatt points per night.

You can earn Hyatt points by transferring them 1:1 from the Chase Ultimate Rewards or Bilt Rewards program. Alternatively, you can apply for one of two co-branded credit cards:

World of Hyatt Credit Card: Earn 30,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in your first three months from account opening. Plus, up to 30,000 more points by earning two bonus points per $1 spent (on up to $15,000) in the first six months from account opening on purchases that normally earn 1 point.

Earn 30,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in your first three months from account opening. Plus, up to 30,000 more points by earning two bonus points per $1 spent (on up to $15,000) in the first six months from account opening on purchases that normally earn 1 point. World of Hyatt Business Credit Card: Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in your first three months from account opening.

Park Hyatt New York main entrance © Park Hyatt New York

Park Hyatt New York, New York City

The Park Hyatt New York is a distinguished hotel offering luxurious accommodations in the heart of Manhattan. This pet-friendly hotel is just a block from Central Park and steps from the popular 5th Avenue shopping district. Guests can enjoy the on-site spa and incredible indoor saltwater pool or revel in the comfort of the generously appointed standard rooms. At over 500 sqft, these rooms are spacious by Manhattan standards and feature bathrooms fitted with luxury Le Labo bath amenities, marble bath and rainfall showers.

With stunning city views, top-notch amenities and an outstanding location, this is a great option for a luxury stay in Manhattan. While room rates at The Park Hyatt New York can exceed $1,000 per night, you can redeem points at a fairly reasonable rate of 35,000-45,000 points per night.

The Franklin Suite at the Waldorf Astoria Washington D.C. © Waldorf Astoria Washington D.C.

Waldorf Astoria Washington D.C., Hilton

The Waldorf Astoria Washington D.C. has an iconic castle-like facade with luxurious interiors. Inhabiting the Old Post Office in the heart of the nation’s capital, guests can easily access the city’s attractions while staying in one of its luxurious rooms or suites.

The Waldorf Astoria Washington D.C. is part of the Hilton hotel portfolio. You can redeem as few as 110,000 points per night for a free night at this iconic hotel. If you have Hilton Silver elite status (which you can get from one of the co-branded credit cards), you’ll get the fifth night free on consecutive award night bookings. While the rate is still pretty steep, it’s not a bad redemption since room rates can go over $1,000 per night.

Here’s a look at credit cards that will get you elite status and bonus points with Hilton Honors:

Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card: Earn 150,000 points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months of card membership.

Earn 150,000 points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months of card membership. Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card: Earn 130,000 points after you spend $2,000 in the first three months of card membership.

Earn 130,000 points after you spend $2,000 in the first three months of card membership. The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card: Earn 130,000 points after you spend $3,000 in the first three months of card membership.

Earn 130,000 points after you spend $3,000 in the first three months of card membership. Hilton Honors American Express Card: Earn 80,000 points after you spend $1,000 in the first three months of card membership.

The Hotel del Coronado has been a Hollywood favorite since the 1880s © Hotel del Coronado

Hotel del Coronado, Curio Collection, Hilton; San Diego, California

Since opening in 1888, the four-diamond Hotel del Coronado has hosted famous guests, including Presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter, Hollywood legends Lucille Ball, Marilyn Monroe, Dorris Day and others. Famous movies were filmed at the resort, which eventually became a National Historic Landmark and continues to be regarded as one of the best resorts in the US.

With breathtaking views, a prime beachfront location and spa services, this hotel is a great vacation spot for locals and out-of-towners alike. You can stay at the Hotel del Coronado using Hilton points. Standard rates start at 95,000 points per night for a room in the original Victorian building.

A view of downtown Atlanta from the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta © InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta

InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, IHG

The InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta offers guests luxury accommodations with easy access to some of Atlanta's most popular attractions. From nearby shopping and dining options to world-class amenities inside the hotel, this is a great option for those looking for something special when redeeming their points.

Point rates vary depending on the travel season, but you can typically book a standard room from 41,000 points per night. If you have an IHG credit card, you’ll get the fourth night free when booking four consecutive nights at this hotel.

IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card: Earn 140,000 Bonus Points after spending $3,000 in the first three months from account opening. Plus, earn up to $100 in Statement Credits on purchases at IHG Hotels and Resorts during the first 12 months from account opening.

Earn 140,000 Bonus Points after spending $3,000 in the first three months from account opening. Plus, earn up to $100 in Statement Credits on purchases at IHG Hotels and Resorts during the first 12 months from account opening. IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card: Earn 140,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.



Kimpton EPIC, IHG; Miami

The Kimpton EPIC provides guests with stunning views of downtown Miami and from its rooftop bar and pool, along with unbeatable service from its friendly staff members. With stylish decor and modern amenities throughout the property, this is one of the best places to use your points on a trip to Miami.

You can book a standard room with a city view for around 34,000 IHG points per night, though the rate increases to 40,000 points or more in the summer months. Once again, you can essentially score a 25% discount by booking four consecutive nights if you have an IHG credit card.

The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, Waikiki © The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, Waikiki

The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, Waikiki, Marriott; Honolulu, Hawaii

Known as the “Pink Palace of the Pacific,” the Royal Hawaiian in Waikiki opened in 1927 and has since become part of Marriott’s Luxury Collection Resort portfolio. Guests at this resort enjoy spectacular beachfront access and multiple award-winning restaurants.

The hotel has hosted many celebrities throughout its illustrious history, including Marilyn Monroe, Clark Gable and Frank Sinatra. You can book a Garden room in the resort’s Historic Wing from just 54,000 Marriott points per night.

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card: Earn 95,000 Marriott Bonvoy Bonus Points after spending $6,000 within the first six months of account opening.

Earn 95,000 Marriott Bonvoy Bonus Points after spending $6,000 within the first six months of account opening. Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card: Earn 85,000 Marriott Bonvoy Bonus Points after spending $5,000 within the first six months.

Earn 85,000 Marriott Bonvoy Bonus Points after spending $5,000 within the first six months. Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful ™ Card: Earn 85,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months.



The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Puerto Rico, Marriott

Situated alongside a 400-acre nature reserve, the St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort in Puerto Rico boasts beautiful nature trails and access to a 2-mile stretch of sandy beach. Guests can book a Deluxe garden-view room from 74,000 Marriott points per night, which includes a spacious room with a lanai and St. Regis’ famous butler service.

While point rates are steep, you can reduce the cost by staying during off-peak dates and utilizing Marriott’s fifth-night-free benefit on award stays.

Cheyenne Mountain Resort, A Dolce by Wyndham

The Cheyenne Mountain Resort is ideal for adventure travelers who still want a refined experience in a stunning Rocky Mountain setting. The resort offers extensive amenities to satisfy even the most discerning travelers, including a championship golf course, tennis courts, aquatic center, spa and a 35-acre private lake. Award nights cost just 30,000 Wyndham points per night, which you can cover with the welcome bonus from the Wyndham credit cards.

Wyndham Rewards Earner® Plus Card: Earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days.

Earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days. Wyndham Rewards Earner® Business Card: Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first 90 days and 25,000 bonus points after spending $10,000 within the first 12 months.

Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first 90 days and 25,000 bonus points after spending $10,000 within the first 12 months. Wyndham Rewards Earner® Card: Earn 45,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days.



The main lobby of the Wyndham Disney Springs Resort – Lake Buena Vista © Wyndham Disney Springs Resort - Lake Buena Vista

Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs Resort Area

The Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs is an official Disney World Hotel that provides a shuttle service to the Disney World parks. In between park-hopping (hotel guests have 30-minute early entry into all Disney World parks), guests can enjoy the resort’s Oasis Aquatic Pool Area, featuring two large pools, a jacuzzi and a kid’s playground and pool. With multiple family-friendly restaurants, activities and on-site laundry, it’s an excellent choice for a Disney vacation.

For 30,000 points per night, guests can book a spacious lake-view room with two queen beds, premium linens and pillow top mattress. If you’ve already used up your Wyndham credit card welcome bonus, you can transfer points from Citi ThankYou and Capital One to Wyndham at a 1:1 ratio.

