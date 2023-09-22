Who doesn't love a luxury hotel? Even if you're priced out from regular five-star stays, the grandeur of a well-appointed, beautifully designed accommodation demands appreciation. For those of us who have had the privilege to stay in one (or a few or many), there is a singular joy, a feeling of luck, that for just one (or two or a few or many) nights, you're royalty.

So if you're a hotel addict like we are at Lonely Planet, disappear into the second annual ranking of the World’s 50 Best Hotels, recently announced in London. Last year's number one, the stunning Passalacqua in Lake Como, Italy, has been dethroned as the number one hotel in the world in favor of the Capella in Bangkok, Thailand. Overlooking the Chao Phraya River this hotel has 101 rooms, suites and villas, a Michelin-starred chef, a stunning spa and concierges who can plan you an itinerary for your time in the city. The combination of elegance, spare design and impeccable service result in a sublime stay, a serene place to recharge or enjoy a cocktail in a chic and happening bar.

The list's collective judges are part of the The World’s Best 50 Hotels Academy, a body of 580 international travel experts (with a 50/50 gender balance!) from the hotel and travel industries who vote anonymously on the best properties globally.

The view from a room at Borgo Santandrea in Amalfi. The World's 50 Best Hotels

The winningest continent is Asia, with 14 entries entries, including three other Bangkok hotels: the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok (12), the Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (14) and the Siam (26). Europe is the region with the second-most wins featuring 12 properties, including the stunning new entry Borgo Santandrea (20) in Amalfi, Italy.

North America's top country, Mexico, features three hotels: Chablé Yucatan (16), Belmond Maroma (18) in Riviera Maya, the One&Only Mandarina (29) in Riviera Nayarit and Hotel Esencia (47) in Tulum.

The US has four entries on the list: the Carlyle (30) and Aman New York (37), both in New York City, Four Seasons at the Surf Club (34) north of Miami, Florida, and Hotel Bel-Air (35) in Los Angeles, California.

Other delightful new entries for this year include the Lana in Dubai (24), Belmond Mount Nelson (28) in Cape Town, South Africa, Suján Jawai (43) in Rajasthan, India, and the Tasman in Hobart, Australia (49).

Additional highlights from our favorite hotels and the full list follow.

The pool at the Bulgari Hotel Tokyo shimmers with emerald mosaic tiling. The World's 50 Best Hotels

Grand hotels in Asia

Bulgari Hotel Tokyo

Making its debut on the list, the Bulgari Hotel occupies the 40th to 45th floors of the Tokyo Midtown Yaesu skyscraper. Centrally located and within walking distance of many of the Japanese capital's top sites, the ultra-luxe property has 98 rooms and suites, the Michelin-starred Il Ristorante - Niko Romito, along with a bar, lounge and spa.

Desa Potato Head, Bali

This carbon-neutral luxe property is styled as a “creative village” where “music, art, design, food and wellness converge under a zero-waste philosophy.”

The Upper House, Hong Kong

Minimalist design, stunning artwork, extraordinary views – the Upper House in the Admiralty District of Hong Kong is an extraordinary property, the work of acclaimed local designer, André Fu.

Raffles London at the OWO is in the meticulously renovated Old War Office. The World's 50 Best Hotels

Top spots in Europe

Raffles London at the OWO

The recipient of the Lavazza Highest New Entry Award 2024, this magnificent hotel is situated in the renovated Old War Office. Both historical and modern, with incomparable views of Whitehall and Horse Guards, Raffles at the OWO has become the place to see and be seen in London – for locals and visitors alike – be it at one of its nine dining venues, three bars or at the Guerlain spa.

Four Seasons Firenze, Italy

This converted Renaissance-era palazzo is located near Florence's city center, so you can spend the morning touring the Duomo and easily pop back to the outdoor pool for a refreshing dip.

Gleneagles, Scotland

Gleneagles boasts “endless country pursuits on tap,” including archery, fishing, and even falconry, making this Scottish getaway unique. The staff can also arrange for fabulous outdoor meals set against the stunning Perthshire scenery.

The Four Seasons at the Surf Club in Surfside, Florida, has two heated outdoor swimming pools. The World's 50 Best Hotels

The best of the Americas

Four Seasons at the Surf Club

A stay at this beachfront hotel is as marvelous as it is sensual. Four Seasons at the Surf Club is the rare Miami-adjacent location where you can enjoy a peaceful, coastal holiday – no DJs blaring music at the pool here. Instead you'll find a stunning architectural example of the area's history (the original hotel opened on New Year's Eve 1930) and one of the best restaurants in town, the Surf Club Restaurant.

Hotel Esencia, Mexico

Originally a private residence owned by an Italian duchess, this 50-acre property on the Riviera Maya features striking natural eye candy: white peacocks that wander the grounds.

Rosewood Sao Paulo, Brazil

Set in an Italianate villa that at one time was the city’s maternity ward, this glamorous mid-century hotel in São Paolo boasts contemporary works from 57 Brazilian artists.

The Brando in Tahiti is the ultimate luxury escape. The World's 50 Best Hotels

Spectacular stays in Africa and Oceana

The Brando

Appearing as a mirage in the Tetiaroa atoll in Tahiti, French Polynesia, this island beauty was indeed once owned by the actor Marlon Brando. An all-inclusive tropical paradise, it is the incarnation of luxurious escape and the apex of getting off the grid in the most over-the-top fashion.

The Calile

Enjoy laid-back Aussie vibes at the stylish Calile in Brisbane, where rooms and suites offer a sense of calm with their natural cork floors and marble surfaces. Disconnect with a book at the in-house library, or chill on a day bed or cabana beside the pool.

Singita Lodges, South Africa

Kruger National Park is the setting for the list's smallest property, the 18-room Singita Lodges, where a highlight is a traditional 18th-century boma dinner, an African menu served “al fresco, under the branches of a candelabra tree.”

The World's 50 Best Hotels in 2024

1. Capella Bangkok

2. Passalacqua (Moltrasio, Italy)

3. Rosewood Hong Kong

4. Cheval Blanc Paris

5. The Upper House (Hong Kong, China)

6. Raffles Singapore

7. Aman Tokyo

8. Soneva Fushi (Maldives)

9. Atlantis The Royal (Dubai)

10. Nihi Sumba (Wanokaka, Indonesia)

11. Claridge’s (London)

12. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

13. Raffles London at the OWO

14. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River

15. Hôtel de Crillon (Paris)

16. Chablé Yucatán (Chocholá, Mexico)

17. Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc (Antibes, France)

18. Belmond Maroma (Riviera Maya, Mexico)

19. Four Seasons Firenze (Florence, Italy)

20. Borgo Santandrea (Amalfi, Italy)

21. Desa Potato Head (Seminyak, Bali)

22. Bulgari Tokyo

23. The Lana (Dubai)

24. Rosewood São Paulo

25. The Calile (Brisbane, Australia)

26. The Siam (Bangkok)

27. Park Hyatt Kyoto

28. Belmond Mount Nelson (Cape Town, South Africa)

29. One&Only Mandarina (Puerto Vallarta, Mexico)

30. The Carlyle (New York City)

31. La Mamounia (Marrakech, Morocco)

32. Four Seasons Madrid

33. Capella Singapore

34. Four Seasons at the Surf Club (Surfside, Florida)

35. Hotel Bel-Air (Los Angeles, California)

36. Eden Rock (St Barts)

37. Aman New York

38. Royal Mansour (Marrakesh)

39. Amangalla (Galle, Sri Lanka)

40. Le Bristol Paris

41. Gleneagles (Auchterarder, Scotland)

42. Castello di Reschio (Lisciano Niccone, Italy)

43. Suján Jawai (Rajasthan, India)

44. Singita–Kruger National Park (South Africa)

45. Six Senses Zighy Bay (Oman)

46. The Connaught (London)

47. The Brando (Tahiti)

48. Hotel Esencia (Quintana Roo, Mexico)

49. The Tasman (Hobart, Australia)

50. Kokomo Private Island (Fiji)