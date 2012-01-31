Welcome to Kruger National Park

Kruger is one of the world's greatest wildlife-watching destinations. All of Africa's iconic safari species – elephant, lion, leopard, cheetah, rhino, buffalo, giraffe, hippo and zebra – share the bushveld with a supporting cast of 137 other mammals and over 500 varieties of bird.

Read More

Beautiful granite kopjes (hills) pepper the south, the Lebombo Mountains rise from the savannah in the east, and tropical forests cover the north of the 19,485-sq-km park.

Yes, Kruger can sometimes become crowded. And yes, you may have to wait in line to see those lions. But that's because the vast network of roads makes Kruger one of Africa's most accessible parks (explore on your own or take one of the plentiful guided wildlife activities) and accommodation is both plentiful and great value.

If you think the crowds may overwhelm, consider the private reserves that surround the national park. Among these is Sabi Sand, one of Africa's finest.

Read Less

Top experiences in Kruger National Park

Recent articles

Kruger National Park activities

$143.21 Outdoor Activities

Kruger Park Safari: Guided Day Tour from Nelspruit

Your tour will start with you being picked up from your hotel around 5:00am. Drive towards the Kruger National Park in an open safari vehicle and arrive around 6:00am. There you will begin a leisurely game drive where you could spot nearly 140 mammals, including the big five: spot nearly 140 mammals, including the big five: African lion, African elephant, Cape buffalo, African leopard, and White/Black rhinoceros.For a well-deserved lunch break you will stop at a Kruger picnic spot to enjoy a delicious yet simple packed lunch. After lunch you'll take on another game drive while heading to the exit, ending this perfect day with another game drive as you head towards the exit.Conclude your tour back in your hotel in Nelspruit. Make the best of your stay in South Africa and embark on the Kruger Park Safari: Guided Day Tour from Nelspruit and have the adventure of a lifetime.
$100.11 Day Trips & Excursions

Blyde River Canyon Tour with Hike from Nelspruit or Hazyview

Experience an easy, relaxing day trip to Blyde River Canyon from Nelspruit/White River or Hazyview.  Get picked up at your hotel and then head for the canyon. During the drive, enjoy the scenery and learn what's in store for the day from the local guide. Once at the canyon, marvel at various lookout points and take in the incredible scenery. Gawk at exotic birds and rare, wild flowers and trees. Walk along both easy and/or challenging hiking trails (your choice) and get a sense of this incredible canyon which extends 13 miles (20 kilometers). Stop at God’s Window, Bourke’s Luck Potholes, the Pinnacle, Lisbon Falls, the Three Rondavels and other spectacular viewpoints to ponder the beauty of this swath of the planet. And don't forget your camera.
$99.38 Day Trips & Excursions

Full-Day Kruger Park Open Vehicle Safari from Hazyview

Get an early start to the day by being collected between 5am-5:30am from your Hazyview accommodation (further out may have additional costs). You will then be taken to one of the nearest gates that border the park. Once you've checked in through the gate (please note you MUST have a proof of ID with you), you will then start your adventure. Going in at this time of the morning is the prime time to get the best sightings. Your guide will navigate through the park, teaching you and entertaining you along the way until you see your next animal. There will be scheduled stop at one of the restcamps in the morning between 8am and 9am for approx 45 minutes to get drinks or snacks from the shops, have breakfast, toilet breaks or just to stretch your legs. Your lunch stop will be between 12pm and 1pm where you will stop again and be able to have lunch etc. After an afternoon drive on another animal spotting adventure, you will depart the park between 15:30 and 16:30 and returned to your hotel.All meals and beverages, excl water on the vehicle is for your own account and not included in the price.Please also be aware the Kruger national Park is national game reserve stretching to over 19,000 sq km. Spotting every single animal is not guaranteed and our guides try their best to see as much as possible.
$164.36 Outdoor Activities

Full-Day Big Five Game Drive in Kruger National Pa

Leave your Mpumalanga lodge in the early morning, and travel deep into Kruger National Park, one of Africa’s largest expanses of unspoilt wilderness. After arriving at one of the park’s safari lodges, meet your guide – a professional ranger – and then hop inside your 4x4 for your morning game drive around the famous park.Sit back and relax as your guide drives, and look out for the park’s vibrant birdlife that springs to life on the morning game drives. Keep an eye out for vultures, eagles, raptors and more as the magnificent birds circle overhead looking for prey. In between learning about the different species of birds and animals from your guide, enjoy several photo stops to admire the park’s raw natural beauty as the sun brightens over the dramatic savannah plains.After a full morning exploring the park, stop at one of Kruger’s safari lodges for lunch at your own expense. Then, feeling refreshed and revitalized, meet back up with your ranger guide for your afternoon game ride around the park.If you failed to spot any of Africa’s famous Big Five on your morning’s adventure, then the afternoon is a great time to look for them. Hear all about the elephants, Cape buffaloes, lions, leopards and rhinos that comprise the elusive animal group, and learn how the phrase came to be coined by poachers who used the term to describe the most difficult animals to hunt on foot.Having enjoyed photo stops aplenty around the park, return to one of the safari lodges where your game drive finishes. After bidding your guide goodbye, hop back on board your coach and finish your day with a lodge drop-off in Mpumalanga.
$103.16 Outdoor Activities

Afternoon Game Drive in Kruger National Park

Leave your Mpumulanga lodge by air-conditioned coach and travel into the heart of Kruger National Park, one of Africa’s largest expanses of unspoilt wilderness. After arriving at one of the park’s safari lodges, meet your guide – a professional ranger – and then hop inside your 4x4 vehicle to explore the park.Sit back and relax as your guide drives you around the park, looking out for the animals that make up the famous Big Five and listening to tales about the animals of Kruger National Park. The term ‘Big Five’ was coined by poachers who originally used it to refer to the most difficult animals to hunt on foot; today, it represents some of the most elusive and exciting animals to see on safari.Learn about the animals’ behavior from your guide, and enjoy several photo stops to capture the raw natural beauty of the park’s wildlife. Kruger National Park’s scenery is also incredible, and the savannah vistas – as the sun starts to fade – are unforgettable.Your game drive finishes back at the safari lodge. After bidding your guide goodbye, hop back on board your coach and return to your Mpumulanga lodge.
$126.23 Outdoor Activities

Full-Day Kruger Park Safari from Nelspruit, Whiteriver or Hazyview

Your tour departs from Nelspruit/White River or Hazyview early in the morning. You’ll enjoy a full day of adventurous game driving in this world famous natural reserve park. Kruger National Park has the greatest diversity of wild animals in Southern Africa, making it an ideal spot for game viewing and safari adventure activities. This natural game reserve is renown for boundless opportunities to spot the Big Five of Africa – Elephants, Leopards, Buffalo, Rhinos and, of course, Lions. Your qualified and experienced native guide will provide the answers to all your wildlife questions. We will seek out the vast variety of animal species that have made Kruger their home. We do stop for lunch break in one of the Kruger picnic spot to keep those energy levels up! After at least eight hours of game viewing we leave the Kruger late afternoon and you are transferred back to your lodge at sundown.
See More Activities
Kruger National Park photo credits