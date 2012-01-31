Full-Day Big Five Game Drive in Kruger National Pa
Leave your Mpumalanga lodge in the early morning, and travel deep into Kruger National Park, one of Africa’s largest expanses of unspoilt wilderness. After arriving at one of the park’s safari lodges, meet your guide – a professional ranger – and then hop inside your 4x4 for your morning game drive around the famous park.Sit back and relax as your guide drives, and look out for the park’s vibrant birdlife that springs to life on the morning game drives. Keep an eye out for vultures, eagles, raptors and more as the magnificent birds circle overhead looking for prey. In between learning about the different species of birds and animals from your guide, enjoy several photo stops to admire the park’s raw natural beauty as the sun brightens over the dramatic savannah plains.After a full morning exploring the park, stop at one of Kruger’s safari lodges for lunch at your own expense. Then, feeling refreshed and revitalized, meet back up with your ranger guide for your afternoon game ride around the park.If you failed to spot any of Africa’s famous Big Five on your morning’s adventure, then the afternoon is a great time to look for them. Hear all about the elephants, Cape buffaloes, lions, leopards and rhinos that comprise the elusive animal group, and learn how the phrase came to be coined by poachers who used the term to describe the most difficult animals to hunt on foot.Having enjoyed photo stops aplenty around the park, return to one of the safari lodges where your game drive finishes. After bidding your guide goodbye, hop back on board your coach and finish your day with a lodge drop-off in Mpumalanga.