Full-Day Kruger Park Open Vehicle Safari from Hazyview

Get an early start to the day by being collected between 5am-5:30am from your Hazyview accommodation (further out may have additional costs). You will then be taken to one of the nearest gates that border the park. Once you've checked in through the gate (please note you MUST have a proof of ID with you), you will then start your adventure. Going in at this time of the morning is the prime time to get the best sightings. Your guide will navigate through the park, teaching you and entertaining you along the way until you see your next animal. There will be scheduled stop at one of the restcamps in the morning between 8am and 9am for approx 45 minutes to get drinks or snacks from the shops, have breakfast, toilet breaks or just to stretch your legs. Your lunch stop will be between 12pm and 1pm where you will stop again and be able to have lunch etc. After an afternoon drive on another animal spotting adventure, you will depart the park between 15:30 and 16:30 and returned to your hotel.All meals and beverages, excl water on the vehicle is for your own account and not included in the price.Please also be aware the Kruger national Park is national game reserve stretching to over 19,000 sq km. Spotting every single animal is not guaranteed and our guides try their best to see as much as possible.