During the apartheid era, the 23,000-hectare Manyeleti was the only wildlife reserve that blacks were permitted to visit. Due to its unfenced boundary with Kruger there is no shortage of animals here (including the Big Five), but you may have to look a littler harder than in Sabi Sand or Timbavati as there's less water. As compensation, prices are much lower here, and the birdwatching, with 300 recorded species, is excellent.

Access is via Orpen Gate Rd, or Eastgate Airport.