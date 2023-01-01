A few clicks south of Hoedspruit along the R40 and attached to the Kapama Private Game Reserve, the Hoedspruit Endangered Species Centre was set up to take a holistic approach to South Africa's endangered species through research and breeding programs, as well as a big focus on education. Daily two-hour tours in open safari vehicles show you the animals and explain the work of the centre, which complements a Kruger safari.

Advance bookings are essential for all tours.

Originally the centre's focus was on cheetahs, but it has now broadened to include the rehabilitation of rhino victims of poaching and anti-poaching activities. It also includes elephants, leopards, wild dogs and lions among the many species now at home at the centre.