Papeete Inner Island Full-Day Jeep Safari
Discover the interior of the island of Tahiti by 4 wheel drive vehicle. The tour will take you to Mount Marau. You'll be taken to an altitude of 3600 feet, stop for a bird's eye view of Punaruu Valley, once a fortress built by the French during the Tahitian uprising of 1844 to 1846. The site is now used as a TV relay station. At 4320 feet, there is a magnificent panorama of the island's highest peaks: Orohena, Aorai, Tetufera and Teamaa. Tour continues to the Tiarei Arahoho Blow Hole, Tahiti's biggest roadside attraction. It's unmarked and located at the base of a steep cliff on a narrow shoulder on the mountain side of the road. Over countless years, battering surf has undercut the basalt shoreline and eroded a passage to the surface beneath the road. When waves crash against the rocks, the result is a geyser-like plume of sea water that showers on lookers. You'll enter to the Fa'aurumai Valley to visit the three waterfalls. The rainforest on both sides of this small valley is thick, nearly impenetrable and filled with "hutu" and "mape" trees (chestnut trees, only found in the Society Islands). If you look carefully, you'll notice star fruit, guava and "mape" along the trail. From the parking lot, it's several hundred yards to Vaimahutu, the first fall, which cascades 100 feet to the earth and empties into a pool. Continue the rainforst walk and within 20-minutes will reach the other two falls : Haamaremare Iti and Haamaremare Rahi.
Tahiti: Venus Point, Taharaa View Point and Vaipahi Gardens
After pickup from your hotel, set out to explore the island of Tahiti, traveling by air-conditioned coach with an experienced local guide. Your first stop will be on the west coast where you will visit the famous Marae Arahurahu, a relgious site dedicated to the ancient gods where important ceremonies used to take place. For manicured landscapes, visit the Vaipahi Garden, where you can wander around a tree-shaded wonderland of waterfalls, ponds and colorful tropical flowers. Your guide can help you identify the plant life as you take in this botanical gem. Visit Venus Point, located on Matavai Bay. The stop got its name from Captain James Cook, who observed the 1769 transit of Venus from this point as part of his work for the Royal Society. As you walk around the black-sand beach, note the monument that commemorates Cook's work here.Next, cruise along scenic roads to arrive at the Arahoho blowhole where, when there's a big swell, water shoots skyward, resulting in what might be a free shower courtesy of the sea! Enjoy the beauty of the black-sand beaches and turquoise sea, a popular surfing spot. Afterwards, visit Taharaa View Point for breathtaking panoramic views over the island before being returned to your hotel in Papeete where your tour ends.
Fa'a'a International Airport to Hotel or Port: Shared Transfer
Your professional driver awaits you in the airport arrivals area, greeting international flight passengers with a lei! Once you have met your driver, head to your vehicle and get settled in comfort for your shared transfer to your Papeete hotel or the Papeete Cruise Port. Transfers also can take you to the main ferry pier if you are traveling to other islands by ferry. Your shared airport transfer is a worry-free way to begin your vacation or business trip in French Polynesia. The convenient and reliable door-to-door service meets all flights arriving at Papeete Airport (PPT). Individuals or groups can be accommodated, traveling by sedan or van depending on the numbers in your party. When booking, please provide your arrival flight details as well as your Papeete hotel information or port destination details. Your transfer will be confirmed when you are booking and you will receive a travel voucher to present to the driver.Remember to book your return transfer too!
Shared Departure Transfer: Hotel or Cruise Port to Papeete Airport
Be ready for pickup by your professional driver in the lobby of your Tahiti hotel and relax as you travel in a comfortable shared vehicle for transfer to Papeete Airport (PPT). Your driver makes sure that you arrive in the airport with plenty of time to catch your flight. It's that easy!Your shared airport transfer is a stress-free way to end your vacation or business trip in Tahiti. By pre-booking a shared airport departure transfer, you skip the stress of finding a taxi to get you to your flight. This convenient and reliable door-to-door transportation is valid for all departing flights from Papeete Airport (PPT).When booking, you will need to provide your departure flight details as well as your Tahiti hotel information. Your transfer will be confirmed at the time of booking and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.
Discover Papeete by Segway
Meet your guide in Vaiete Square in the center of Papeete. After an in-depth training session to get familiar with your Segway, grab your helmet and you’re ready to explore all the iconic sights of Papeete.During your 2.5-hour Segway tour you’ll visit the bustling Papeete Market, the commercial and social hub of Tahiti’s laid-back capital. See the many vendors selling everything from fruit, vegetables, and crusty French baguettes to colorful pareos (Tahitian Sarongs) and jewellery.You’ll also see the beautiful Gothic style cathedral in Notre Dame Square, a popular historical attraction and one of the oldest and largest churches in Papeete. Also included is General de Gaulle's monument, Bougainville Park, Gauguin's Banyan tree, the Presidential Palace plus much more.A Segway is a great way to get around, it is easier than walking, and more unique and personalized than a coach tour. On this tour you’ll visit many of Papeete’s top attractions and have lots of fun along the way.
Private Departure Transfer: Hotel or Cruise Port to Papeete Airport
When your time in Tahiti comes to an end, your professional driver meets you in the lobby of your hotel or at the Papeete Cruise port to take you to Papeete Airport (PPT). Travel by private vehicle and enjoy convenient and reliable transportation. Your private airport transfer makes for a worry-free end to your Tahiti vacation or business trip. By pre-booking, you avoid the stress of finding a taxi to make your flight. This convenient and reliable door-to-door transportation is valid for all departing flights from Papeete Airport (PPT). Travel by private sedan, SUV, or van depending on the numbers of people in your party. When making a booking, you will need to provide your flight details and your accommodation or port details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to your driver.Price is per person, based on 5 to 8 adults per vehicle.