Orlando Helicopter Tour from Walt Disney World Resort Area

Taste of Orlando - This quick Taste of Orlando Helicopter Tour takes you over some of the resorts of Orlando including the Nickelodeon Resort, Marriott World and the Gaylord Palms Resort as well as Downtown Disney, Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Old Town / Fun Spot. Disney Resort Helicopter Tour - This tour is 9 minutes of fun! Travel high in the sky over three of the four theme parks in the Walt Disney World Resort including Disney's Animal Kingdom, Epcot Center and Disney's Hollywood Studios. In addition, you'll fly over their two water parks - Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach as well as Downtown Disney.Disney / SeaWorld Helicopter Tour - This 35-mile tour flies you above both the Walt Disney World Resort featuring theme parks, 2 water parks, Downtown Disney and Pleasure Island as well as over the parks of SeaWorld - home of Shamu, Discovery Cove - the interactive dolphin park and Aquatica - where waterslides plunge through dolphin enclosures!Disney / SeaWorld / Universal Helicopter Tour - This 20-minute helicopter tour takes you over all the main attractions in Orlando and Kissimmee including Walt Disney World Resort, SeaWorld, Wet n' Wild and Universal Orlando, home to the new Wizarding World of Harry Potter.Grand Tour - This is the big one! Your 25-minute helicopter flight takes you over the major theme parks of Orlando - Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Wet n' Wild as well as the celebrity homes of Isleworth and the beautiful Butler Chain of Lakes.Please note: This tour requires a two adult fare minimum purchase - no exceptions. If only one seat is purchased the difference will be charged the upon arrival. Flight duration may vary due to wind, speed and other weather related variables