Almost as important as your driver's license, the right credit card when booking a rental car can save you money and a lot of hassle.

With any road trip, the unexpected can strike at any moment. Having a credit card with rental car insurance isn't just a smart financial move – it's a safeguard against the unpredictable twists and turns of the open road. Whether you're embarking on a cross-country adventure or need a temporary set of wheels for a weekend getaway, a credit card with rental car insurance can provide peace of mind and savings.

The best credit cards for rental cars typically offer robust insurance coverage, rewards, and additional benefits to enhance the rental car experience. Primary car rental insurance is ideal since it’s the most comprehensive policy and can save you money by covering damages or theft without the need to file a claim with your personal insurance. A good credit card also earns valuable bonus points on rental car bookings, carries no foreign transaction fees, and provides domestic and international coverage.

To help you narrow down your options, we’ve compiled a list of the best credit cards for rental cars in 2023. From comprehensive insurance coverage to generous rewards and travel perks, these credit cards are designed to save you money and make your journey smoother, safer, and more rewarding.

Best overall: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Best for high rewards on rental cars: Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Best for roadside assistance: Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Best for business travelers: Chase Ink Business Preferred Credit Card

Chase Ink Business Preferred Credit Card Best for no annual fee: Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card © The Points Guy

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: Best Overall

The Chase Sapphire Preferred is the best overall card for rental cars due to its combination of a low annual fee and comprehensive rental coverage. With an annual fee of only $95, cardholders receive primary car rental collision insurance, covering damages without involving their car insurance company.

Additionally, this policy covers up to the vehicle's cash value, which is better than what the Chase Sapphire Reserve® offers (which has a much higher $550 annual fee). This card also offers bonus points for travel-related purchases, making it a great choice for frequent travelers who often rent cars. You can transfer these points to 14 airline and hotel loyalty partners, making these points incredibly versatile. Overall, the Chase Sapphire Preferred provides excellent value and protection when it comes to renting a car.

Welcome bonus: Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 in the first three months of account opening.

Rewards: Earn 5 points per dollar on travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal (excluding hotel bookings that qualify for the $50 Annual Ultimate Rewards hotel credit); 3X points on dining at restaurants, including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out; 3X points on online grocery purchases; 3X points on select streaming services; 2X points on all other travel; 1X on other purchases.

Rental car benefits: Primary rental car collision damage waiver covers the vehicle up to the full cash value.

Other travel benefits: Annual $50 Ultimate Rewards hotel credit, trip cancellation/interruption insurance, trip delay reimbursement, travel and emergency assistance services and baggage delay insurance.

Credit score required: Good to Excellent.

Annual fee: $95.

Pros

Earns generous rewards on travel, including rental car bookings.

Provides primary rental car insurance up to the cash value of the vehicle.

Substantial welcome bonus.



Cons

The rental collision damage waiver excludes some vehicles, including cargo vans and high-end cars.

$95 annual fee.

The welcome bonus is subject to Chase’s 5/24 rule, meaning you must have less than five credit card approvals within the last 24 months.

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card © The Points Guy

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card: Best for high rewards on rental cars

With its high rewards rate and valuable travel benefits, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is the perfect choice for those looking to maximize their rewards on rental cars. This card offers an impressive 10 miles per dollar on rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, making it one of the highest-earning cards in this category.

In addition to the high rewards rate, the Capital One Venture X also offers a variety of travel benefits that are especially beneficial for those renting cars. These include primary car rental insurance coverage, no foreign transaction fees and an upgrade to Hertz President’s Circle status. With these perks, cardholders can save money and earn valuable rewards while renting a car.

The Capital One Venture X also has a straightforward redemption process for its miles, allowing cardholders to use them towards any travel-related expense, including rental cars. Alternatively, you can transfer Capital One miles to 18 airline and hotel transfer partners for even more value.

Welcome bonus: Earn 75,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 in the first three months of account opening.

Rewards: Earn 10 miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars through Capital One Travel; 5X miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel; 2X miles on all other purchases.

Rental car benefits: Primary rental car collision damage waiver covers the vehicle up to the full cash value; Hertz President’s Circle status.

Other travel benefits: $300 annual credit for Capital One Travel bookings; 10,000 bonus miles every card anniversary; access to Capital One Lounges and Priority Pass Select membership; $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck every four years; complimentary PRIOR subscription, 6-month Cultivist membership; $300 towards Gravity Haus social club membership; cell phone protection; access to Premier Collection hotels for discounts and perks; trip cancellation and interruption insurance; trip delay reimbursement; travel accident insurance; lost luggage reimbursement; travel and emergency assistance services.

Credit score: Excellent.

Annual fee: $395.

Pros

One of the highest reward rates on rental car bookings.

$300 in annual travel credit can be used towards rental cars booked on the Capital One Travel portal.

Primary rental car insurance.

Upgrade to Hertz President’s Circle status for added rental car perks.



Cons

Rental car bookings outside the Capital One Travel portal earn just 2 miles per dollar.

High annual fee.

Capital One pulls your credit from all three bureaus when you apply for a card.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve Card © Wyatt Smith / The Points Guy

Chase Sapphire Reserve®: Best for roadside assistance

The Chase Sapphire Reserve is one of the best credit cards for roadside assistance. With this card, you can access 24/7 roadside assistance services, which can be a lifesaver in emergencies. This benefit covers up to $50 in service fees up to four times per year and includes towing, tire changing, jump start, lockout service, fuel delivery and standard winching.

Moreover, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® also offers primary rental collision coverage of up to $75,000. Overall, with its comprehensive coverage and convenient benefits, the Chase Sapphire Reserve stands out as one of the best options for roadside assistance on rental cars. It provides reliable support in emergencies while also offering valuable cost-saving benefits.

Welcome bonus: Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 in the first three months of account opening.

Rewards: Earn 10 points per dollar spent on Chase Dining purchases, hotels and car rentals through Chase Ultimate Rewards; 5X points on flights purchased travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards travel; 3X points on other travel and dining (including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out); 1X point on all other spending.

Rental car benefits: Primary rental car insurance covers up to $75,000 in the US and abroad.

Other travel benefits: $300 in annual travel statement credits, including airfare, hotels and rental cars; Priority Pass Select membership; application fee credit towards Global Entry, TSA Precheck or NEXUS every four years; travel protections including cancellation/interruption insurance, trip delay reimbursement and lost luggage reimbursement.

Credit score required: Excellent.

Annual fee: $550.

Pros

One of the highest point-earning rates on rental car bookings (and other travel categories).

Provides primary rental collision coverage in the US and abroad.

Annual $300 travel statement credit can be used towards rental car bookings.



Cons

Rental car bookings outside of Chase Ultimate Rewards earn just 3 points per dollar.

Rental car insurance coverage is limited to $75,000.

High annual fee.

The Chase Ink Business Preferred card © The Points Guy

Chase Ink Business Preferred Credit Card: Best for business travelers

The Chase Ink Business Preferred Credit Card is an excellent choice for business travelers who frequently rent cars for their trips. This card earns a generous 3 Ultimate Rewards points per dollar spent on a vast number of categories, including travel. The only caveat is that primary rental insurance only applies to bookings made for business purposes. Aside from that, this is a great card for rental cars, especially at a reasonable $95 annual fee.

Welcome bonus: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 in the first three months of account opening.

Rewards: Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines, internet, cable and phone services; 5x points on Lyft rides through March 2025; unlimited 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.

Rental car benefits: Primary auto rental collision damage waiver (up to the cash value) when renting for business purposes.

Other travel benefits: Roadside assistance; Trip cancellation/interruption insurance (up to $5,000 per person and $10,000 per trip); cell phone protection (up to $1,000 per claim); purchase protection and extended warranty; points are worth 25% more when redeemed through the Ultimate Rewards travel portal; no foreign transaction fees.

Credit score required: Good to Excellent.

Annual fee: $95.

Pros

Generous welcome bonus and earn rate on travel purchases.

Primary rental car insurance and roadside assistance benefits.

Reasonable annual fee.



Cons

Primary coverage only applies when renting a vehicle for business.

Earnings on bonus categories are limited to $150,000 in combined spending every cardmember year.

The Wells Fargo Autograph Card © The Points Guy

Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card: Best for no annual fee

The Wells Fargo Autograph Card is the perfect choice for travelers who want generous rewards on rental cars without an annual fee. Cardholders receive primary auto rental insurance abroad and secondary coverage in the US. The card also offers 24/7 roadside assistance, so you’re covered in case of an emergency (up to four times per year).

This card also earns unlimited 3 points per dollar on travel (including rental car bookings), gas and dining – all popular spending categories when traveling in a rental car. When using your card abroad, you’ll get primary coverage on rental cars and enjoy no foreign transaction fees. These perks, along with roadside assistance, make it an excellent option for those looking for a no-annual-fee card.

Welcome bonus: Earn 20,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first three months.

Rewards: Earn 3 points per dollar on travel, gas, restaurant, transit and popular streaming purchases; 1X points on all other purchases.

Rental car benefits: Primary auto rental collision damage waiver abroad, secondary coverage in the US, 24/7 pay-per-use roadside assistance network.

Other travel benefits: Travel and emergency services assistance, cell phone protection (up to $600 per year) and no foreign transaction fees.

Credit score required: Good to Excellent.

Annual fee: $0.

Pros

Generous welcome bonus for a no-annual-fee card.

Broad category bonuses.

0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from account opening.



Cons

Points are not transferable to airline and hotel loyalty programs.

Rental collision damage waiver is limited to $50,000.

Coverage is secondary in the US.

Hertz cars at San Francisco Airport © Getty

What is credit card car rental insurance?

Credit card rental car insurance is a type of coverage provided for certain credit cardholders when they use their credit card to pay for a rental car. This coverage can help protect the cardholder from financial loss in case of damages or theft of the rental car. It typically includes a collision damage waiver, which covers any physical damage to the rental car, and theft protection, which covers the cost of replacing the car if it’s stolen.

This type of insurance can save you money on expensive supplemental coverage offered by the rental company and provide peace of mind while traveling. However, there are limitations around the types of vehicles covered and the amount. Some policies exclude rentals in select countries, with Israel and Australia being common exclusions. It’s important to understand your individual credit card’s terms before relying on this benefit.

The difference between primary vs. secondary rental car coverage

Primary rental car coverage covers damages or losses incurred while driving a rental car, regardless of whether or not the driver has their car insurance. This means that after an accident, you can file a claim for damages with your credit card benefit administrator rather than relying on your own policy.

Meanwhile, secondary rental car insurance provides coverage for damages or losses incurred while driving a rental car but only after the driver's personal insurance has been exhausted. This means that the driver's personal insurance will be used first if there is an accident. If your insurance company rejects the claim or only covers up to a certain amount, your credit card’s secondary rental insurance will cover the rest.

Careen through mountainous roads with the best protection © Franz Aberham / Getty

Who should get a credit card for rental cars?

Travelers who regularly book rental cars should consider getting a credit card for insurance coverage. Most rental car companies require a credit card and will not consider another form of payment. An ideal credit card for rental cars would earn high rewards on travel spending, provide primary auto rental collision damage waiver and have no foreign transaction fees. That way, the vehicle is covered whether you’re traveling domestically or abroad and you’ll earn rewards on your booking.

It’s worth noting that most of these credit cards require good to excellent credit for approval. Credit cards are not ideal for consumers who struggle with overspending. Using a credit card can result in debt if not managed properly. It's important to consider your financial situation and ability to pay off the charges before using a credit card for rental cars.

How to choose the best credit card for rental cars

When choosing a credit card for rental cars, there are a few key factors to consider. First, look for a card that offers primary rental car insurance so you won’t have to rely on your own policy as a first line of coverage.

Next, check if the card offers additional benefits such as roadside assistance, bonus points on travel purchases, annual travel credits and elite status upgrades. These benefits can improve your rental experience, save money and help you accrue valuable rewards for future travel bookings.

If you plan on renting a car in another country, look for a card with no foreign transaction fees or policy exclusions in that specific destination.

Start your next great road trip with the right credit card © AzmanL / Getty

FAQ

Does my Visa card cover rental car insurance?

Some Visa cards offer rental car insurance as a benefit, while others do not. You should check with your credit card issuer to see if your card includes this coverage. It's also important to note that even if your Visa card offers rental car insurance, it may have limitations or exclusions, so read the benefits guide carefully.

Do American Express cards cover insurance on rental cars?/Amex Premium Rental Car Coverage

American Express cards offer secondary rental car insurance coverage on select travel cards, including The Platinum Card® from American Express* and American Express® Gold Card*. This coverage provides reimbursement for damage or theft of a rental vehicle when the cardholder pays for the rental with their American Express card. However, secondary coverage only kicks in when your insurance company rejects your claim.

You can buy into the Amex Premium Rental Car Insurance program, which provides primary coverage ranging from $12.25 - $24.95 per rental. Simply register your card with the program, and when you make a qualifying rental car reservation, Amex will automatically charge your card and cover your vehicle.

The right rental car credit card for you will help cover damages, especially when traversing international routes less traveled. Glencoe Valley, Scotland © iaminut / Shutterstock

What does credit card rental car insurance cover?

Credit card rental car insurance typically covers the cost of damage or theft to a rental car, as well as liability for damages to other vehicles or property. It may also provide coverage for medical expenses and personal injury in case of an accident. Some credit cards also offer coverage for loss of use fees, towing charges and other related expenses. However, the coverage limits and exclusions may vary depending on the credit card issuer and specific policy terms.

Should you use a credit card for car insurance?

Using a credit card for car insurance can be beneficial if it gets you primary coverage and earns rewards. Just be sure to pay off the balance in full at the end of the month so you don’t incur interest.

