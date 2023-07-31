This series of articles about credit cards, points and miles, and budgeting for travel is brought to you in partnership with The Points Guy.

When it comes to making the most of a meal, what's more delicious than stretching a dollar? The best travel credit cards for foodies fuse the best of good eating with great savings and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Having a credit card that earns bonus rewards on food is a great way to save money and maximize your budget. With bonus rewards, you can earn points or cash back on purchases made at grocery stores, restaurants and other food-related establishments – allowing you to get more bang for your buck. Additionally, many credit cards offer special bonuses and reservation perks to help you eat at establishments often booked up months in advance.

When choosing the best credit card for dining, consider the rewards program associated with the card. Look for cards with bonus points or cash back for dining and grocery spending. We’ve narrowed down the best choices based on these criteria to help you find the best card. Here are our top picks for travel credit cards for foodies:

Best credit cards

Best overall: American Express® Gold Card

American Express® Gold Card Best budget card: Citi Premier® Card

Citi Premier® Card Best for unique dining experiences: The Platinum Card® from American Express

The Platinum Card® from American Express Best for dining and food delivery: Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Best for no annual fee: Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

The American Express® Gold Card © Summer Hull / The Points Guy

American Express® Gold Card: Best overall

The American Express® Gold Card is the best overall card for foodies looking for perks and rewards. The card offers a wide range of dining perks, including 4X points per dollar at restaurants plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.; and 4X points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1x). Cardholders also receive up to $10 in monthly statement credit at Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, Milk Bar and select Shake Shack locations. In addition, cardholders receive up to $10 monthly Uber Cash credit, great for covering late-night food deliveries when you’re in the mood for takeout without stepping outside.

Welcome bonus: Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $4000 within the first six months of account opening.

Rewards: Earn 4X points at restaurants plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.; 4X points at U.S. supermarkets (up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then 1X); 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel; 1X points per dollar on all other purchases.

Dining benefits: Receive up to $10 in monthly Uber Cash (valid for rides or Uber Eats orders); up to $10 in monthly dining credit at Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, Milk Bar and select Shake Shack locations.

Other benefits: Secondary rental car coverage; baggage insurance plan*; Global Assist hotline; access to experience credits and travel perks through The Hotel Collection.

Credit score: Good to Excellent.

Annual fee: $250. See rates and fees.

Pros

High earnings on dining and grocery spending.

Up to $240 in annual dining credits.

Extra savings potential on dining purchases through Amex Offers.

Cons

High annual fee.

The 4X earn rate at U.S. supermarkets is limited to $25,000 annually.

Limited options for using the monthly dining credit.

The Citi Premier® Card © John Gribben / The Points Guy

Citi Premier® Card: Best budget card

The Citi Premier® Card is a great option for foodies who want to earn generous rewards at a reasonable annual fee. The card’s $95 annual fee is offset by the $100 hotel discount, valid on stays of $500 or more booked through Citi. The card earns 3 Citi ThankYou® points per dollar at restaurants, supermarkets, gas stations, hotels and on air travel. This is a very generous earn rate for a card with a relatively low annual fee and the rewards can go a long way for those who want to use them to travel.

Welcome bonus: Earn 60,000 points after spending $4000 within the first three months of account opening.

Rewards: Earn 3X points at restaurants, supermarkets, gas stations, hotels and on air travel; 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases.

Dining benefits: None.

Other benefits: $100 annual hotel discounts on stays of $500 or more booked through Citi ThankYou®.

Credit score required: Good to excellent.

Annual fee: $95

Pros

Reasonable annual fee.

High earnings on dining, grocery and travel spending.

Excellent rewards program with high-value redemption options.

Cons

No purchase or travel protections.

The $100 annual hotel savings benefit applies before taxes.

The Platinum Card® from American Express © Ryan Patterson / The Points Guy

The Platinum Card® from American Express: Best for exclusive experiences

It may seem strange to put The Platinum Card® from American Express on this list. After all, the card only earns 1 point per dollar spent on dining. However, it has a valuable benefit that any true foodie can appreciate: Global Dining Access by Resy. Through this program, cardholders can snag exclusive reservations at some of the most popular restaurants worldwide.

And if you’re more of a casual diner, the up to $200 in annual Uber Cash can cover the cost of some late-night cravings. The Platinum Card® also gives you access to the exclusive Amex Centurion Lounge network (plus over 1400 Priority Pass lounges), so you’ll eat well in airports dropping into this foodie favorite.

Welcome bonus: 80,000 points after $6000 spent within six months of account opening.

Rewards: Earn 5 points per dollar on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel (up to $500,000 per calendar year); 5 points per dollar on prepaid hotels booked with Amex Travel; 1 point per dollar on everything else.

Dining benefits: Global Dining Access by Resy and up to $200 in annual Uber Cash (valid on rides and Uber Eats orders).

Other benefits: Over $1000 in annual travel and entertainment credits; Hilton and Marriott Gold elite status; elite status with Avis, Hertz and National rental car; access to Amex’s Lounge Network; trip delay insurance; trip cancellation and interruption insurance*.

Credit score required: Good to Excellent.

Annual fee: $695. See rates and fees.

Pros

Global Dining Access can make getting a table at high-demand restaurants easier.

Up to $200 Uber Cash that can partially offset the $695 annual fee.

Exceptional travel benefits.

Cons

High annual fee.

Restaurants and grocery spending earn 1 point only.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve Card © Wyatt Smith / The Points Guy

Chase Sapphire Reserve®: Best for food delivery

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® Card is one of the best cards for foodies because it offers 3 points per dollar on dining purchases, including eligible delivery services. Book hard-to-get tables at top restaurants and earn 10x total points when you book prepaid dinner reservations through Chase.

Through the card’s complimentary Priority Pass Select membership, foodies can enjoy meals at upscale airport lounges and restaurants worldwide. Plus, with no foreign transaction fees, you can use your card when you travel to experience different cuisines worldwide.

The Sapphire Reserve also shines when it comes to food delivery apps. Cardholders receive a complimentary DashPass subscription (valued at $120) and one year of Instacart+ (valued at $99).

Welcome bonus: Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4000 in the first three months of account opening.

Rewards: Earn 10X points on Chase Dining purchases, hotels and car rentals booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards; 5X points on flights purchased travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards travel; 3X points on other travel and dining (including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out); 1X point on all other purchases.

Dining benefits: DashPass subscription (with $5 in DoorDash credits each month) and one year of Instacart (with up to $15 in statement credits each month through July 2024).

Other benefits: Up to $300 in annual travel statement credits, including airfare, hotels and rental cars; get 50% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards; Priority Pass Select membership; application fee credit towards Global Entry, TSA Precheck or NEXUS every four years; travel protections including cancellation/interruption insurance, trip delay reimbursement, primary rental car insurance, lost luggage reimbursement and emergency evacuation and transportation.

Credit score: Excellent.

Annual fee: $550 (plus $75 per authorized user).

Pros

High earnings on dining and food delivery purchases.

DashPass and Instacart+ subscriptions can save you hundreds of dollars on food delivery fees.

The card earns valuable Chase Ultimate Rewards points.

Cons

High annual fee.

No bonus points on grocery spending.

Approval is subject to the Chase 5/24 rule. (You might not quality for the credit card if you've opened five or more personal credit cards in the last 24 months.)

$75 authorized user fee.

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card © The Points Guy

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card: Best for no annual fee

The Capital One SavorOne card is the best option for foodies who want to earn generous rewards on food spending at no annual fee. The card earns 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and grocery stores, plus 1% on all other purchases.

Cardholders also receive complimentary Uber One membership, which otherwise costs $9.99 per month and comes with $0 delivery fees. As a Capital One SavorOne cardholder, you’ll also save 10% off Uber and Uber Eats orders, which is pretty significant. If you love trying new restaurants from the comfort of your hotel room, the SavorOne can offer tremendous value.

Welcome bonus: Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening.

Rewards: Earn 3% Cash Back on dining, grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases. Plus, earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases and 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.

Dining benefits: Complimentary Uber One membership, 10% cash back on Uber and Uber Eats purchases, plus access to exclusive reservations through Capital One Dining.

Other benefits: No foreign transaction fees, travel accident insurance and a generous intro APR.

Credit score: Good to Excellent.

Annual fee: $0.

Pros

High earnings on dining purchases.

Reasonable spending requirement to earn the welcome bonus.

Cons

Low welcome bonus.

Capital One Dining currently has a small network of restaurants.

Points are not transferable to airline or hotel loyalty programs.

Meals are always better when you're maximizing your points © Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

Who should get a credit card for dining?

Whether you should get a credit card that earns bonus points on dining depends on your spending habits and goals. If you often find yourself eating out at restaurants, a credit card earning bonus points on dining could be a great way to save money or earn rewards. You can use the rewards to pay for meals, travel, or other purchases. Best of all, there are credit cards that earn rewards on food but don’t carry an annual fee.

On the other hand, if you don't spend much on food, then such a credit card may not be worth it since you won't be able to maximize the rewards potential of the card. Ultimately, you should evaluate the other benefits offered by a card that earns bonus rewards on dining. It could be worthwhile if they offer other bonus categories and perks.

How to choose the best credit card for foodies

When choosing the best credit card for foodies, it’s important to consider the rewards offered. Many credit cards offer cash back or points for dining out, grocery shopping and ordering takeout. Look for a card that offers high rewards in these purchase categories. Additionally, look for cards that provide extra dining perks, like food delivery app subscriptions and dining statement credits. Be sure to consider any annual fees associated with these cards and if it’s worth the benefits you’re receiving.

Credit card for foodies FAQ

What is the best card for restaurants?

The best card for restaurants is the American Express® Gold Card. It offers 4x points for every dollar spent at restaurants worldwide and U.S. grocery stores, up to $25,000 annually. The card also has no foreign transaction fees and comes with various other benefits, including a $120 annual dining credit and $120 in Uber Cash every year.

Are dining credit cards worth it?

Dining credit cards are worth it if you spend a lot at restaurants since you can earn substantial rewards. It makes sense if you can get a credit card with no annual fee that offers dining perks.

Is it better to use debit or credit cards to buy dinner at a restaurant?

Using a credit card when buying dinner at a restaurant is generally better. Credit cards offer more consumer protection than debit cards, including fraud and return protections. Additionally, many credit cards also offer rewards and perks for restaurant spending.

