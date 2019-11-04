Solo female travel is on the rise and showing no signs of slowing down. The chance to escape your comfort zone, meet new people and discover more about yourself are just some of the well-known reasons to give traveling alone a go – but what are the benefits for women specifically?

From shaking off stereotypes to finding a sense of sisterhood, here’s why solo travel for women is a balm for the soul.

Travel editor, Emma, shares why she believes traveling solo is a rewarding experience for women. Emma Sparks

1. It's empowering

Traveling alone is the ultimate confidence boost and the rewards can be game-changing for women. Lugging a heavy backpack from place to place, navigating new cities and learning to handle touts and hustlers, all – shock horror! – without a male companion or "safety in numbers" can reveal strengths you never knew you had. You’ll also defy stereotypical gender norms in the process.

Straight, white, cis men aren’t the only ones who can conquer mountains, road trip through deserts or tag a few days of luxury onto a high-stakes business trip. Through their very existence, solo female travelers are giving the metaphorical middle finger to archaic ideas that define what women can, can’t or shouldn’t do – and that feels incredibly liberating.

2. You're the boss – but no one's calling you bossy

If you’ve traveled on your own or are considering your first solo trip, chances are you’re reasonably bold and assertive. These are characteristics of natural leaders, which, when possessed by women, can bamboozle certain types of people. (Hint: the types who are quick to use labels such as "control freak" and "bossy.")

Even traveling with close friends and partners can be a challenge when your travel styles clash. The joy of independent travel? You get to choose exactly how to spend your day, guilt-free, without fear of judgment. You’re free to stick to your own hour-by-hour action-packed itinerary, or laze by the pool for two weeks. You can eat, sleep, spend money and socialize however and whenever you want. You make the rules – and get to break them too.

You're likely to meet like-minded travelers on tours or in accommodations. Kathryn Sullivan / Shutterstock

3. You're never really alone

Think solo travelers are lonely? Think again. While loneliness is a reality of life on the road from time to time, it’s not as common as you might expect. It’s easy to meet people in hostels, on local tours and guided trips, or even on public transport, and you may find that you’re hardly ever on your own. As a solo woman, people are, rightly or wrongly, likely to perceive you as non-threatening and approachable. This results in the occasional irritating encounter, but it can also work in your favor when it comes to finding travel buddies.

If you’re still unsure about solitude, research social events and meetups in your destination ahead of time so that you can meet local women on the ground, or consider a female-only tour or group trip if you want to meet like-minded travelers. Intrepid’s woman-led, women-only trips celebrate and support women-owned businesses and communities in the likes of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Morocco. Support exists online too: Facebook groups such as the Solo Female Traveler Network, the Blonde Abroad Female Travel Tribe and Solo Girls Travel Guide offer advice, tips and a friendly community at the swipe of a smartphone.

4. There is freedom from social expectations

A solo female traveler is nurturing no one but herself. She’s at the top of her own list of priorities, which is subversive even in today’s Western society. Solo travel is often thought of as a pastime reserved only for carefree singles, but mothers, grandmothers, loved-up ladies and wives are also benefiting from taking leisure trips alone. Forget that TV commercial-worthy bubble bath or fleeting moment of peace on the sofa with a slab of chocolate: a solo adventure is the epitome of modern-day "me time," giving women a break from traditional caregiving roles.

And there’s more. If you’re tired of oppressive beauty standards and considering a change, long-term travel is a great opportunity to test out a different look: go low maintenance and leave the razor, hair straightener and make-up at home, or get that sleeve tattoo you always wanted. Opting out of the insidious body shaming, diet culture, fashion and fitness trends that tend to inhabit our everyday lives means there’s more room to simply be yourself – or find out who you really are.

Experiencing how attitudes towards women vary around the world can be eye-opening. Andrii Lutsyk / Ascent Xmedia / Getty Images

5. Get a sense of sisterhood

While many destinations are totally safe for solo travelers, some are more challenging than others and women always have more to consider when it comes to personal safety. Gender inequality therefore affects solo female travelers by default, at the planning stages and throughout their trip – but it’s not all negative.

Cultural norms and attitudes towards women vary dramatically around the world, and experiencing these first-hand can be eye-opening. From adopting local dress codes in India to immersing yourself in domestic life at a Guatemalan homestay, connecting with our counterparts abroad gives us the opportunity to learn more about the roles and rights of women around the globe. You can exchange smiles, share stories and celebrate the things that connect, as well as differentiate us.