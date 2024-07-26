For travelers hitting the road with older family members, whether parents, grandparents or in-laws, it is definitely a different experience than traveling with your peers. Trips like these create lasting memories with those that you love. While they are savored trips, they can come with certain logistical challenges, especially when navigating varied energy levels, mobility and interests. That is why we have gathered tips and tricks from across the team to make the most of your adventure.

Alex Howard's mom and son exploring Joshua Tree. Alex Howard/Lonely Planet

Itinerary

When you're young, leaving the itinerary up to daily whims can feel invigorating. However, when you travel with older generations, having a set and planned itinerary is key. This helps keep everyone informed about what they are getting into for the day. It also allows people to skip activities they know may be too much for them.

James Pham, a Senior Editor at Lonely Planet, also likes to keep a list of alternative activities that can be easily added if someone is not feeling up to what has been planned.

When traveling with multiple generations, rest is always a good idea. Alex Howard, the Editorial Director of Lonely Planet, always schedules downtime so no one overdoes it for the sake of keeping up.

And for those who find it hard to navigate long periods with your parents when you’re an adult, Brekke Fletcher, the Senior Director of Content at Lonely Planet, recommends mandated alone time. “Pre-schedule some private 'you' time during your trip; while I think it’s important to unplug and disconnect from work during your time off, it can also be an easy-to-explain escape.” This will give everyone some time to regroup and reset before your next activity.

A major lesson I recently learned on my trip to Ecuador with my mom, who just turned 70, was to balance active and rest days. While my mom is extremely active, we went horseback riding and did a ropes course all in one day. We both woke up the next day with full-body aches and pains, as muscles we didn’t know existed had gotten a serious workout. I would have given anything for a day of rest — it is key for not feeling burnt out.

James took an unforgettable trip last year with his 80-year-old mom to India. James Pham/Lonely Planet

Scope out accessibility

Accessibility can often be overlooked by able-bodied travelers, but as one ages, it can play a major role in keeping the trip a fun experience.

Make sure luggage has four wheels rather than two. This alleviates having to drag bags through the airport and to your hotel, providing mobility and less strain.

When in doubt, book a car. Navigating public transport in foreign cities can be daunting and chaotic to even the most seasoned traveler. Having a hired or rental car for navigating a new place can take a lot of the stress and anxiety out of getting to various sites. While Uber and Lyfts can be handy, many cities have banned them, and personally, my mom avoids using technology at all costs. A driver is reliable and can provide added comfort.

When James traveled with his 80-year-old mom, he pre-booked a wheelchair for the airport. International airports can be massive, and getting to your gate can be a haul. Having a wheelchair already planned and ready can remove the chaos of trying to find one and make getting to your gate less of an exhausting hassle.

Accessibility should also be a factor when choosing your destination. When traveling to Lisbon, know that climbing hills will be a part of your daily activities. When I was in the Galápagos Islands, the heat and intense sun exposure every day were exhausting. While certain cities have accessible subways, many don't, which is important if stairs are out of someone's comfort zone. Doing ample research and knowing what you are getting yourself into can prevent on-the-ground issues that can overshadow the fun you are supposed to be having on the trip.

Alex Howard recommends looking into travel insurance, especially if members of your group have health issues. This can provide peace of mind and make everything easier if something were to happen.

Brekke and her mom both remembered to pack their sun hats as they cruised through Positano & Carthage. Brekke Fletcher/Lonely Planet

Packing

Everyone who has forgotten an essential item when traveling knows it can be a major inconvenience. Whether you left behind your adapter, forgot to pack the right shoes, or brought summer clothes when it really feels more like fall, it always results in being uncomfortable and spending way more time shopping out of necessity rather than enjoyment.

Skip those inconveniences by creating a comprehensive packing list. Giving one to your parents before you take off can be a great chance to prevent further discomfort down the road. Make sure to include extra medication on the list. We love being over-prepared!

Brekke Fletcher, who wrote an in-depth guide to packing for a cruise, also recommends doubling up on certain items you know are needed but may be forgotten.

For instance, I brought two button-ups to Ecuador for a cover from the sun, and my mom ended up wearing one of them for half of the trip after a painful sunburn mishap.

Chamidae and her mom in traditional chagra (cowboy) outfits in Ecuador's Andes Mountains. Chamidae Ford/Lonely Planet

On the ground

Your trip should be pretty seamless if you did all the preplanning, but there are a few things to note while on the road.

Keep an eye on the group and notice when certain people may be feeling past their limits. Alex Howard mentioned how sometimes his parents won’t say they are done even if they are. Noticing when people may be slowing down or losing steam can take the pressure off of them having to announce it to the group. Instead, suggest an alternate activity, like grabbing lunch or having some downtime at the hotel, so everyone has a chance to reset.

If you are traveling in a larger group with older family members, give people the chance to split up. If some people would prefer a museum and others would rather go on a hike, encourage everyone to do the activity they would prefer.

Communication

Overall, the biggest tip for traveling with older generations is to communicate. Make sure everyone understands what they are getting into, how they can best prepare, and alternative options for activities that may be too far out of their comfort zone.

Jessica Lockhart, a Senior Editor at Lonely Planet, traveled to Newfoundland with her mom and realized her mom had hoped for flexible trip that followed where the wind took them. Jessica found that communicating expectations was key, as her mom hadn't realized how the travel industry had changed in the last 10 years. Thanks to the impact of social media on destination popularity, larger crowds and steep last-minute prices (especially when it comes to accommodations), booking ahead is necessary. Her advice? “Discuss expectations in advance and figure out if there’s a way to create a little yesteryear magic to appeal to your parents’ travel nostalgia”