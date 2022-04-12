A must-see for visitors to Newfoundland, this 1800-sq km coastal park and Unesco World Heritage Site features dramatic mountains, fjords, beaches, bogs…
Newfoundland & Labrador
They call Newfoundland 'the Rock', a fitting name, as this is an island of thoroughly elemental attractions and aesthetics. The muskeg and cliffs are barren and salt-drenched. The trees give off the smell of spruce like the air was spiced. The ocean roils, flecked with icebergs and spouting whales. The wind roars, and at any time, a storm may scream across the bights and coves.
If you enjoy the rugged and the rough, there are few more beautiful places. Yet ever contrasting the harsh geography is a culture that is, simply, magic. Bright houses painted like rainbows spill over the cliffs; menus advertise cod tongue and crowberries; at night, fiddles compete with the howling wind; and the ever-present chill is countered by the warmest locals you'll ever meet. This, then, is Canada's easternmost, most idiosyncratic province, a marriage of land and salt and storm all its own.
Explore Newfoundland & Labrador
- Gros Morne National Park
A must-see for visitors to Newfoundland, this 1800-sq km coastal park and Unesco World Heritage Site features dramatic mountains, fjords, beaches, bogs…
- MMistaken Point Ecological Reserve
Designated a World Heritage site in 2016, this ecological reserve protects 575-million-year-old multicelled marine fossils – the oldest in the world. The…
- TTorngat Mountains National Park
Named from the Inuktitut word torngait (place of spirits), this national park is the ancestral home of Inuit and their predecessors. Its spectacular…
- SSignal Hill National Historic Site
The city's most famous landmark is worth it for the glorious view alone, though there's much more to see. The tiny castle atop the hill is Cabot Tower,…
- L'Anse aux Meadows National Historic Site
Leif Erikson and his Viking friends lived here circa 1000. Visitors can see the remains of their waterside settlement: eight wood-and-sod buildings, now…
- GGreenspond
This windy island, which seems to dangle somewhere between the Atlantic and the end of the world, is one of Newfoundland's oldest continuously inhabited…
- FFrench Shore Interpretation Centre
This tiny museum houses the French Shore Tapestry, one of the most stunning works of folk art in the province, if not all of Canada. This 66m-long…
- TThe Rooms
Not many museums offer the chance to see a giant squid, hear avant-garde sound sculptures and peruse ancient weaponry all under one roof. But that's The…
- PPrime Berth Fishing Museum
Run by an engaging fisher, this private museum, with its imaginative and deceptively simple concepts (a cod-splitting show!), is brilliant, and fun for…
Latest Stories from Newfoundland & Labrador
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Newfoundland & Labrador.
See
Gros Morne National Park
A must-see for visitors to Newfoundland, this 1800-sq km coastal park and Unesco World Heritage Site features dramatic mountains, fjords, beaches, bogs…
See
Mistaken Point Ecological Reserve
Designated a World Heritage site in 2016, this ecological reserve protects 575-million-year-old multicelled marine fossils – the oldest in the world. The…
See
Torngat Mountains National Park
Named from the Inuktitut word torngait (place of spirits), this national park is the ancestral home of Inuit and their predecessors. Its spectacular…
See
Signal Hill National Historic Site
The city's most famous landmark is worth it for the glorious view alone, though there's much more to see. The tiny castle atop the hill is Cabot Tower,…
See
L'Anse aux Meadows National Historic Site
Leif Erikson and his Viking friends lived here circa 1000. Visitors can see the remains of their waterside settlement: eight wood-and-sod buildings, now…
See
Greenspond
This windy island, which seems to dangle somewhere between the Atlantic and the end of the world, is one of Newfoundland's oldest continuously inhabited…
See
French Shore Interpretation Centre
This tiny museum houses the French Shore Tapestry, one of the most stunning works of folk art in the province, if not all of Canada. This 66m-long…
See
The Rooms
Not many museums offer the chance to see a giant squid, hear avant-garde sound sculptures and peruse ancient weaponry all under one roof. But that's The…
See
Prime Berth Fishing Museum
Run by an engaging fisher, this private museum, with its imaginative and deceptively simple concepts (a cod-splitting show!), is brilliant, and fun for…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Newfoundland & Labrador
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.