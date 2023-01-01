French Shore Interpretation Centre

This tiny museum houses the French Shore Tapestry, one of the most stunning works of folk art in the province, if not all of Canada. This 66m-long masterpiece was woven by local women and displays the history of the remote Newfoundland French Shore from prehistoric times to the 21st century. It must be seen in person to be properly appreciated. The center is on your left as you drive the one road into Conche, and is clearly signed.