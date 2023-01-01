Mistaken Point Ecological Reserve

Designated a World Heritage site in 2016, this ecological reserve protects 575-million-year-old multicelled marine fossils – the oldest in the world. The only way to reach it is via a free ranger-guided hike from the Edge of Avalon Interpretive Centre in Portugal Cove South.

You can also drive the bumpy gravel road between here and Cape Race. At the end, a lighthouse rises up beside an artifact-filled replica 1904 Marconi wireless station. It was the folks here who received the fateful last message from the Titanic.

The 'Mistaken Point' name, by the way, comes from the blinding fog that blankets the area and has caused many ships to lose their way over the years.