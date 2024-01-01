Historic Ferryland Museum

Newfoundland & Labrador

The village's former courthouse is now the small Historic Ferryland Museum. The towering hill behind the museum was where settlers climbed to watch for approaching warships, or to escape the Dutch and French incursions. After seeing the view, you'll understand why the settlers named the hill 'the Gaze.'

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Mistaken Point, Newfoundland Canada in summer; Shutterstock ID 1709187862; full: 65050; gl: 65050; netsuite: poi; your: Barbara Di Castro 1709187862

    Mistaken Point Ecological Reserve

    29.18 MILES

    Designated a World Heritage site in 2016, this ecological reserve protects 575-million-year-old multicelled marine fossils – the oldest in the world. The…

  • Witless Bay Ecological Reserve, Newfoundland, Canada. 20 June 2015. Common Murre at nesting colony. Uria aalge; Shutterstock ID 1882438741; full: 65050; gl: 65050; netsuite: POI; your: Erin Lenczycki 1882438741

    Witless Bay Ecological Reserve

    17.11 MILES

    Consisting of four islands in Witless Bay, this reserve is North America's largest Atlantic puffin colony, with more than 260,000 pairs nesting here…

  • Colony of Avalon, Ferryland Archaeological Excavations, Newfoundland.

    Colony of Avalon

    0.17 MILES

    The seaside surrounds of the Colony of Avalon archaeological site only add to the rich historical atmosphere that permeates Ferryland. Join a tour and you…

  • La Manche Provincial Park

    La Manche Provincial Park

    9.59 MILES

    Diverse birdlife, along with beaver, moose and snowshoe hare, can be seen in this lush park only 53km south of St John's. A highlight is the 1.25km trail…

  • Avalon Wilderness Reserve

    Avalon Wilderness Reserve

    16.45 MILES

    Dominating the interior of the region is the 1070-sq-km Avalon Wilderness Reserve. Illegal hunting dropped the region's caribou population to around 100…

  • Edge of Avalon Interpretive Centre

    Edge of Avalon Interpretive Centre

    27.98 MILES

    Part of the Mistaken Point Ecological Reserve, the center offers information and exhibits on the history of the reserve, fossil science and the unique…

  • Salmonier Nature Park

    Salmonier Nature Park

    25.02 MILES

    An animal rehabilitation center for injured and orphaned animals, with an interpretive center and touch displays for children. A 2.5km trail through pine…

