The village's former courthouse is now the small Historic Ferryland Museum. The towering hill behind the museum was where settlers climbed to watch for approaching warships, or to escape the Dutch and French incursions. After seeing the view, you'll understand why the settlers named the hill 'the Gaze.'
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Mistaken Point Ecological Reserve
29.18 MILES
Designated a World Heritage site in 2016, this ecological reserve protects 575-million-year-old multicelled marine fossils – the oldest in the world. The…
Witless Bay Ecological Reserve
17.11 MILES
Consisting of four islands in Witless Bay, this reserve is North America's largest Atlantic puffin colony, with more than 260,000 pairs nesting here…
0.17 MILES
The seaside surrounds of the Colony of Avalon archaeological site only add to the rich historical atmosphere that permeates Ferryland. Join a tour and you…
9.59 MILES
Diverse birdlife, along with beaver, moose and snowshoe hare, can be seen in this lush park only 53km south of St John's. A highlight is the 1.25km trail…
16.45 MILES
Dominating the interior of the region is the 1070-sq-km Avalon Wilderness Reserve. Illegal hunting dropped the region's caribou population to around 100…
Edge of Avalon Interpretive Centre
27.98 MILES
Part of the Mistaken Point Ecological Reserve, the center offers information and exhibits on the history of the reserve, fossil science and the unique…
25.02 MILES
An animal rehabilitation center for injured and orphaned animals, with an interpretive center and touch displays for children. A 2.5km trail through pine…
