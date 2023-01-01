La Manche Provincial Park

Diverse birdlife, along with beaver, moose and snowshoe hare, can be seen in this lush park only 53km south of St John's. A highlight is the 1.25km trail to the remains of La Manche, a fishing village that was destroyed in 1966 by a fierce winter storm. Upon arrival, you'll see a beautiful suspension bridge dangling over the narrows – it's part of the East Coast Trail. Find the trailhead at the park's fire-exit road, past the main entrance.

There is excellent camping, with many sites overlooking large La Manche Pond, which is good for swimming. There is also a drive-through entry kiosk with information and fee collection for camping.