The seaside surrounds of the Colony of Avalon archaeological site only add to the rich historical atmosphere that permeates Ferryland. Join a tour and you'll see archaeologists unearthing everything from axes to bowls. The worthwhile interpretation center is very kid friendly and houses beautiful displays of the artifacts that have been recovered. Guided 45-minute tours are offered upon request. Leashed dogs are allowed on the site (but probably shouldn't do their own digging).

Adjacent to the interpretation center there's a heritage garden and kitchen with demonstrations of 17th-century cooking from recipes written in Old English.