Anglican Cathedral of St John the Baptist

Serving Canada's oldest parish (1699), this Anglican cathedral is one of the finest examples of ecclesiastical Gothic architecture in North America. Although originally built in the 1830s, all but its exterior walls were reduced to ashes by the Great Fire of 1892. Rebuilt in 1905, its Gothic ribbed ceiling, graceful stone arches and long stained-glass windows are timeless marvels. High tea (adult/child $10/6) is offered in the crypt on weekday afternoons in July and August.

A gargoyle dating from the 12th century – a gift from the diocese of Bristol – stands guard over the south transept. From September to June, the Cathedral Choir sings on Sundays at 11am, and on second Sundays at 7pm.