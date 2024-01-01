Bannerman Park

St John's

The largest municipal park in St John's has a very British feel, with its manicured lawns, shady trees, surrounding brick buildings and general green good looks. There's a playground and walking trails on-site, and during the winter you can strap on skates and experience the Loop.

  • Signal Hill National Historic Site

    Signal Hill National Historic Site

    1.26 MILES

    The city's most famous landmark is worth it for the glorious view alone, though there's much more to see. The tiny castle atop the hill is Cabot Tower,…

  • The Rooms

    The Rooms

    0.39 MILES

    Not many museums offer the chance to see a giant squid, hear avant-garde sound sculptures and peruse ancient weaponry all under one roof. But that's The…

  • Cape Spear Lighthouse

    Cape Spear Lighthouse

    5.31 MILES

    Constructed in 1835, the oldest surviving lighthouse in the province sits on the dramatic headlands of the continent's most easterly point. The wind here…

  • Witless Bay Ecological Reserve, Newfoundland, Canada. 20 June 2015. Common Murre at nesting colony. Uria aalge; Shutterstock ID 1882438741; full: 65050; gl: 65050; netsuite: POI; your: Erin Lenczycki 1882438741

    Witless Bay Ecological Reserve

    21.58 MILES

    Consisting of four islands in Witless Bay, this reserve is North America's largest Atlantic puffin colony, with more than 260,000 pairs nesting here…

  • Quidi Vidi

    Quidi Vidi

    1.41 MILES

    Over Signal Hill, away from town, is the tiny picturesque village of Quidi Vidi. Check out the 18th-century battery and the lakeside regatta museum, but…

  • CA Pippy Park

    CA Pippy Park

    2.4 MILES

    The feature-filled 13-sq-km CA Pippy Park coats downtown's northwestern edge. Recreational facilities include walking trails, picnic areas, playgrounds, a…

  • La Manche Provincial Park

    La Manche Provincial Park

    29.51 MILES

    Diverse birdlife, along with beaver, moose and snowshoe hare, can be seen in this lush park only 53km south of St John's. A highlight is the 1.25km trail…

  • Brigus Tunnel

    Brigus Tunnel

    23.38 MILES

    Back in its heyday as a busy port, Capt Abram Bartlett needed a new deepwater berth. Brigus was ideal, but the surrounding cliffs made docking tricky. His…

1. Basilica of St John the Baptist

0.28 MILES

Built in 1855, the soaring twin spires of the basilica pierce the sky and are visible all the way from Signal Hill. Its design marks the revival of…

2. Harbourside Park

0.37 MILES

With iconic statues of a Newfoundland dog and a Labrador Retriever, this park hosts the City of St John’s free Music at Harbourside lunchtime concert…

5. Royal St John's Regatta Museum

0.78 MILES

Quidi Vidi Lake is the site of the city-stopping St John's Regatta. The Royal St John's Regatta Museum is on the 2nd floor of the boathouse, and gives an…

6. Johnson Geo Centre

0.88 MILES

Nowhere in the world can geo-history, going back to the birth of the earth, be accessed so easily as in Newfoundland. The Geo Centre does a grand job of…

7. Signal Hill Visitor Centre

0.92 MILES

Features interactive displays on the site's history. The last North American battle of the Seven Years' War took place here in 1762, and Britain's victory…

8. Newman Wine Vaults

0.96 MILES

Dating from the 1780s, these dark, cool wine vaults are where the Newman company aged its port until 1996 (when EU regulations forced the process back to…