St John's

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Several areas of the city of St. Johns feature Jellybean Row houses so named because of their candy-like colours, the result of a downtown revitalization program initiated by St. Johns Heritage Foundation in 1977.

Getty Images/All Canada Photos

Overview

Newfoundland is an island of austere, washed-out beauty and vast unpopulated wilderness. Yet here, in its capital and largest city, one finds scads of homes colored like tropical fruit, plus bustling street life and a dim urban (yet small-town friendly) buzz. For all that, North America's oldest city doesn't just contrast the province it dominates. St John's exudes wry wit, stoicism and lust for life, and to this end embodies some of Newfoundland's best values.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Signal Hill National Historic Site

    Signal Hill National Historic Site

    St John's

    The city's most famous landmark is worth it for the glorious view alone, though there's much more to see. The tiny castle atop the hill is Cabot Tower,…

  • The Rooms

    The Rooms

    St John's

    Not many museums offer the chance to see a giant squid, hear avant-garde sound sculptures and peruse ancient weaponry all under one roof. But that's The…

  • Quidi Vidi

    Quidi Vidi

    St John's

    Over Signal Hill, away from town, is the tiny picturesque village of Quidi Vidi. Check out the 18th-century battery and the lakeside regatta museum, but…

  • CA Pippy Park

    CA Pippy Park

    St John's

    The feature-filled 13-sq-km CA Pippy Park coats downtown's northwestern edge. Recreational facilities include walking trails, picnic areas, playgrounds, a…

  • Johnson Geo Centre

    Johnson Geo Centre

    St John's

    Nowhere in the world can geo-history, going back to the birth of the earth, be accessed so easily as in Newfoundland. The Geo Centre does a grand job of…

  • Basilica of St John the Baptist

    Basilica of St John the Baptist

    St John's

    Built in 1855, the soaring twin spires of the basilica pierce the sky and are visible all the way from Signal Hill. Its design marks the revival of…

  • Fluvarium

    Fluvarium

    St John's

    The Fluvarium, a glass-sided cross-section of a 'living' river, is located across the street from the campground at CA Pippy Park. Viewers can peer…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from St John's

Colorful buildings mark the shore of St. John's Harbour in Newfoundland, Canada on a sunny day.

Beaches

Avalon Peninsula on Newfoundland is a world apart

Jul 23, 2019 • 3 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of St John's with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.