The Fluvarium, a glass-sided cross-section of a 'living' river, is located across the street from the campground at CA Pippy Park. Viewers can peer through large windows to observe the undisturbed goings-on beneath the surface of Nagle's Hill Brook. Numerous brown trout and the occasional eel can be seen. The exhibits are primarily aimed at kids, who tend to love this spot.

If there has been substantial rain or high winds, all visible life is lost in the murkiness.