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Munich is famous for its beer festival and Bavarian spirit – and there’s much more to this beautiful, gracious city, too. As you discover its world-class museums, beautiful old town, large opera house, food markets and vibrant neighborhoods, know that know some of the city’s most memorable experiences are found beyond its best-known traditions.

Here are our top things to do in Munich.

1. Explore Munich’s Altstadt (old town)

A logical place to start a tour of the old town – or the whole city – is central square and popular meeting place Marienplatz. Here, you’ll find the fairy-tale-like Altes Rathaus and the gargoyle-adorned Neues Rathaus, the latter dominating the square.

Join the crowds gathering below its neo-Gothic tower to watch the famous Glockenspiel in action. At 11am, noon and (from March to October) 5pm, colorful mechanical figures depicting moments from Munich’s history move to the sound of chiming bells. To see this spectacle from a different angle, grab a window seat at MONACO cafe on the 4th floor of the Ludwig Beck department store, or Cafe Glockenspiel, directly opposite the new town hall.

2. Get dressed up for a night at the opera

Home to one of the largest opera stages in the world, the neoclassical National Theater is the main venue for the Bavarian State Opera, the Bavarian State Ballet and the Bavarian State Orchestra. Richard Wagner premiered several of his works at this opulent house, which opened in 1818. Today, you’ll find a diverse program of events for adults and children that can be booked online.

Planning tip: Even if you don’t have time to catch a performance, be sure to stroll past the building at night to see the facade gloriously lit up.

The famous Glockenspiel at the Neues Rathaus, Munich. daktales.photo/Shutterstock

2. Explore Munich’s Altstadt (old town)

A logical place to start a tour of the old town – or the whole city – is central square and popular meeting place Marienplatz. Here, you’ll find the fairy-tale-like Altes Rathaus and the gargoyle-adorned Neues Rathaus, the latter dominating the square.

Join the crowds gathering below its neo-Gothic tower to watch the famous Glockenspiel in action. At 11am, noon and (from March to October) 5pm, colorful mechanical figures depicting moments from Munich’s history move to the sound of chiming bells. To see this spectacle from a different angle, grab a window seat at MONACO cafe on the 4th floor of the Ludwig Beck department store, or Cafe Glockenspiel, directly opposite the new town hall.

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Surfing the Eisbach wave in Englischer Garten, Munich. aluxum/Getty Images

3. Relax in Englischer Garten, Munich’s huge park

Sprawling through central Munich, Englischer Garten is one of the world’s largest urban parks. Providing shade and swimming opportunities in summer, snowy slopes for sledding in winter and beautiful colors in the autumn, this expansive space is a much-loved oasis in the city’s core. Not to miss are the surfers at the Eisbach wave or the skyline views from the Monopteros temple.

Local tip: Even as a local, it’s possible to get lost here. Fortunately, it doesn’t take long before you stumble across a beer garden, a kiosk or a map to help you get your bearings.

4. Go for a swim at Müller’sches Volksbad

Open since 1901, Müller’sches Volksbad is the oldest public indoor pool in the city. Not far from the Deutsches Museum, the palatial building on the banks of the Isar is also one of Munich’s finest examples of art nouveau architecture. Guests can choose between two pools – previously for different genders, now with different temperatures – and try a selection of saunas and steam baths. Expect lovingly maintained paintings, pillars and statues rather than slides and wave machines.

A brass band at Hofbräuhaus, a beer hall in Munich. Let Go Media/Shutterstock

5. Taste hearty Bavarian cuisine in Munich’s beer halls

For some great local grub, head to one of Munich’s many beer halls or Wirtshäuser (taverns). Arrive hungry and dig into pork knuckles, roast chicken, dumplings and large Brotzeit platters laden with cheese, cured meats and pickles. Alternatively, try a traditional breakfast that includes... an early-morning beer. Der Pschorr and the famous Hofbräuhaus, both in the center of Munich, are good starting points. If you’re lucky, your meal might even be accompanied by a brass band.

6. Gaze down from Munich’s best viewing platforms

Munich has several vantage points that offer excellent panoramas of the city and beyond. In the center, you’ll find the 85m-high (279ft-high) observation tower in the Neues Rathaus (with an elevator) and the viewing platform in St Peter’s church (note there’s no elevator up). Olympic Park has the Olympiaturm, and the large Ferris wheel known as Umadum is in the Werksviertel. Many of Munich’s hotels also have roof terraces, while restaurants such as Fitzroy are great for dinner with a view.

Planning tip: In the warmer months, look out for pop-up open-air venues that appear on the top floors of parking garages and cultural venues.

Schloss Nymphenburg, Munich. Alberto Masnovo/Getty Images

7. Explore Schloss Nymphenburg palace and its grounds

One of Munich’s top sights, Schloss Nymphenburg comes with grand interiors and expansive grounds. Originally a summer residence, commissioned to celebrate the birth of a long-awaited heir to the throne in 1662, the site used to be located far beyond the borders of the city. Today, both the palace and the city have expanded significantly, with the area now surrounded by urban life.

8. Join the locals for drinks at a beer garden

Best enjoyed on a sunny summer afternoon, Munich’s many beer gardens are one of the best ways to experience local culture. Wherever you go, you’ll sit with others on communal tables, discover culinary delights such as Steckerlfisch (fish grilled on a stick) or Obazda (Bavarian cheese spread) and enjoy a few cold beers. For the full monty, try Bavaria’s biggest beer garden Hirschgarten, or leafy Augustiner Keller, close to the central station. For something more low key, try Zum Flaucher, close to the river.

Local tip: Note that many places only serve beer by the liter after 4pm.

9. Drink up at Oktoberfest, the world’s biggest beer festival

Join the revelers that descend every year on Oktoberfest, the world’s biggest beer festival. You can enjoy the festive spirit in the city or head to the site for fairground rides and beer tents. It’s not all a beer-fueled party: visitors to the event can also go for lunch in the late fall sun or experience the historic rides and traditional games at the Oide Wiesn. If you’re not keen on crowds, it’s best to avoid visiting Munich during the festival.

Outdoor dining at Viktualienmarkt, held six days a week near Marienplatz. FooTToo/Shutterstock

10. Grab a bite to eat from Viktualienmarkt, the city’s largest market

The green stalls at Viktualienmarkt, Munich’s biggest open-air market, change with the seasons. Open six days a week, it’s the place to come for artisanal cheeses, honey and other local (and non-local) fresh products. You’ll also find places serving freshly pressed juices, sparkling wine and specialty coffee. Natually, a beer garden sits in the middle of it all.

Planning tip: Since the market is right next to Marienplatz, this is also the perfect spot for a quick lunch in between sights. Try Caspar Plautz for top-notch baked potatoes or Poseidon for fish soup.

Galleries at the Alte Pinakothek, Munich. Alexey Fedorenko/Shutterstock

11. Explore many of Germany’s best museums in the Kunstareal

Packed with museums, galleries and academic institutions, the Kunstareal art quarter is the place to go for a culture fix. The compact area is home to many highlights such as the Alte Pinakothek, Neue Pinakothek and Pinakothek der Moderne, and it’s easy to explore on foot. Thanks to its location in the student district, the area also has plenty of affordable places to eat and drink nearby.

12. Tap into the city’s personality in Munich’s neighborhoods

If you’re ready for a break from sightseeing at Munich’s best-known spots and want to see another side of the city, several neighborhoods not far from the center are worth a meander – and a trip for a great meal.

Head to Haidhausen for relaxed village vibes, Schwabing for art nouveau grandeur or Maxvorstadt for student hangouts. All make for a relaxing afternoon of coffee and cake or an evening of dinner and drinks. Try Das Weinheim for cheese fondue in Schwabing or Gratitude for vegan creations in Maxvorstadt.