Neuschwanstein and Linderhof Castles Day Tour from Munich

You’ll be picked up from central Munich in the morning for your day trip to two gems of the Bavarian Alps: Neuschwanstein Castle and Linderhof Palace. On your scenic 1.5-hour drive, your expert guide provides commentary about the history and significance of the Bavaria region and its attractions. Your luxury coach offers comfortable seats, panoramic windows, Wi-Fi and a restroom, ensuring optimal comfort throughout your journey. Enjoy a complimentary snack box on board, with additional snacks and drinks available for purchase.Your first stop is Linderhof Palace, a small palace built by King Ludwig II of Bavaria. Though inspired by France’s Versailles Palace, Linderhof’s interior is actually rather private and humble, as you’ll see on your 1-hour guided tour, but head to the surrounding gardens and you’ll discover why they’re considered among the most beautiful in the world, combining elements of Baroque, Italian Renaissance and English styles.Leaving Linderhof behind, head next to Oberammergau, where you’ll have about 30 minutes of free time to walk around. Wander the lanes of this quaint village and see beautiful examples of the traditional art of woodcarving. Continue driving along famous Romantic Road to the foot of majestic Neuschwanstein Castle. Before hiking up the hill for your guided tour of the castle, you can either have lunch (own expense) or set out for Mary's Bridge (Marienbrücke), the best spot for postcard views of the castle. The most famous of three royal palaces built for King Louis II of Bavaria, Neuschwanstein sits on a rugged hill above the village of Hohenschwangau. Take a guided tour of the 19th-century Romanesque Revival palace to learn about its peculiar past: it was intended as a personal refuge for the reclusive, crazed king, but it was opened to the public after his death in 1886. Today Neuschwanstein is an architectural icon; in fact, it inspired Disney’s Sleeping Beauty and closely resembles Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland!After your tour of the castle, relax on the drive back to Munich.