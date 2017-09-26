Welcome to Bavaria
But diverse Bavaria offers much more than the chocolate-box idyll. Learn about Bavaria’s state-of-the-art motor industry in Ingolstadt, discover its Nazi past in Nuremberg and Berchtesgaden, sip world-class wines in Würzburg, get on the Wagner trail in Bayreuth or seek out countless kiddy attractions across the state. Destinations are often described as possessing ‘something for everyone’, but in Bavaria’s case this is no exaggeration.
And, whatever you do in Germany’s southeast, every occasion is infused with that untranslatable feel-good air of Gemütlichkeit (cosiness) that makes exploring the region such an easygoing experience.
Top experiences in Bavaria
Recent articles
Bavaria activities
Neuschwanstein and Linderhof Royal Castles Tour from Munich
Departing Munich, visit the smallest of three royal castles, Linderhof, which was built by King Ludwig II during the 19th century as a hunting lodge. Built in French Rococo style, the castle has a Moorish pavilion which can be visited during your one hour stay. You have the option to join a guided tour of the interior of Linderhof. After departing Linderhof, you will have a short shopping stop in Oberammergau, world-famous for its woodcarvers, richly painted houses (Luftl-paintings) and Passion Play. On the approach to Neuschwanstein, it will quickly become clear as to why this magnificent neo-Romanesque style castle is the most well known castle in the world. It appears through the mist like something out of a fairytale, and you will not be surprised to hear that the man who conceived its design - King Ludwig II, was considered quite eccentric. If it all seems very familiar, it may be because the castle was the inspiration for Disney's Sleeping Beauty Castle. You will stop in Hohenschwangau, a small town at the feet of the castle, where you'll have 4 hours at disposal for lunch and to explore the grounds of Neuschwanstein. You'll also have the option of joining a guided tour of the interior of the castles if you wish.
Dachau Concentration Camp Memorial Site from Munich by Train
Join up with your guide and group at Munich Central Train Station (Hauptbahnhof), and then travel by train and bus (transport costs included) to Dachau Concentration Camp Memorial Site, just under an hour away.Outside the town of Dachau, a memorial site stands on the grounds of the former concentration camp. Dachau was the first Nazi concentration camp in Germany during the Holocaust, and it was the originator and training ground for the vast order of brutality that spread over half of Europe in the wake of the armies of the Third Reich, and which ultimately culminated in history's greatest crime.On this half-day tour, you'll spend around three hours exploring the memorial site with your guide. Tour the exhibition center and former compound, and learn about the history of Dachau, World War II, and the Holocaust. See reconstructed barracks, guard houses, cells, crematorium, and administration headquarters, and take a moment to reflect at the site's memorials.While each camp was responsible for its own particular form of barbarism, what distinguished Dachau is that almost everything that happened in the system as a whole happened at some level there. Almost every category of victim passed through its Arbeit Macht Frei (Work Sets You Free) gate, including German dissidents, outspoken clergymen, Jehovah's Witnesses, gay men, Jewish people and Polish citizens. Today's memorial site combines the historical authenticity of the original environment and its many surviving buildings with the function of a modern exhibition center. It is a place of memory, of pilgrimage and of education.After your visit, your guide will accompany you back to Munich, where your tour concludes at the original departure point.
Neuschwanstein Castle Small-Group Day Tour from Munich
This glorious folly was built in the 19th century by the famed "mad" King Ludwig II, a man intoxicated by myth and who himself became a legend. The shimmering white towers of the castle among the clouds are instantly recognizable to many and is the inspiration for Disney's Sleeping Beauty Castle, and is also famous as the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Castle. To visit it is to step inside a fairy tale. Your guide will tell the engaging story of King Ludwig's renowned and tragic reign, of his turbulent times, and of the obsession that drove him to build his fantasy castle in the mountains and ultimately destroyed him. Take an exclusive internal tour of the king's private chambers with a specialist castle guide. Entrance fees to the Neuschwanstein Castle are not included. A supplement of 14 euros (per adult ) is payable direct in the tour office where you check in for the tour. This guided tour includes advance booking so you can skip long lines and gain quick access to the Neuschwanstein Castle. Don't waste time waiting in lines on vacation! The journey to Neuschwanstein takes approximately 2 hours by bus or train. Germany's rail system is world renown and this journey to the Alps is no exception. Offering spectacular views, trains are clean, comfortable and equipped with washrooms. Feel free to walk around and chat to your fellow travellers as well as your guide, who can answer any questions about Munich and Bavaria.The form of transportation is seasonal, see below :January - April : by TrainMay - October 15th : by Private CoachOctober 16th - November : by TrainDecember : by Private Coach
Salzburg Small Group Day Tour from Munich
Salzburg is also one of the most popular movie tourism destinations in the world for one simple reason, The Sound of Music. With a group of up to 25 people, you will see sights you'll remember from the silver screen. Salzburg is one of the finest preserved medieval old towns in Europe, criss-crossed with winding streets and venerable market places and adorned with architectural monuments of the later baroque era. Piazzas and fountains, the stunning Domkirche Cathedral, palaces, gardens, churches, monasteries, confectioneries and patisseries. And towering above it all, the breathtaking 900 year old fortress Festung Hohensalzburg, the magnificent edifice that dominates the city's skyline. Your expert guide will bring you on a train ride from Munich to Austria and back again and put their knowledge of the city and what is best to see and do at your service. We'll provide you with a map and give you a 1.5-hour orientation tour through the major sites. You'll then have three hours to explore the city for yourself before the return journey. We have the inside knowledge of what to see and where to go and are dedicated to helping you experience the city by the most convenient and most efficient means. The journey to Salzburg takes approximately two hours by train. Germany's rail system is world renowned and this journey to the Alps is no exception. Trains are clean, comfortable and equipped with washrooms. Feel free to walk around and chat to your fellow travelers as well as your guide, who can answer any questions about Munich and Bavaria.
Bavarian Beer and Food Evening Tour in Munich
Discover how beer is brewed and the fascinating story of German brewing. For as long as there have been Germans, there has been beer. From the ancient tribal Hausfrauen brew-women, through the great monastic breweries of the middle ages, to the revered Reinheitsgebot (Purity Law) of 1516, which continues to be the measure of excellence in brewing today. The world has looked to Germany to set the standards of what a cool drink of great beer should be. And Germany looks to Munich. We'll show you why. You'll emerge, well informed on the different types of beer available as you sample them for yourself. Sample the best traditional Bavarian food including Weisswurst veal sausage, dumpling, roast pork, the celebrated Obatzda cheese and more. There's an exclusive private tour through the beautiful new Beer and Oktoberfest Museum in one of Munich's most historic buildings (standing since 1347) as well as a traditional beer garden to soak up before concluding at the world-famous Hofbräuhaus.
Neuschwanstein and Linderhof Castles Day Tour from Munich
You’ll be picked up from central Munich in the morning for your day trip to two gems of the Bavarian Alps: Neuschwanstein Castle and Linderhof Palace. On your scenic 1.5-hour drive, your expert guide provides commentary about the history and significance of the Bavaria region and its attractions. Your luxury coach offers comfortable seats, panoramic windows, Wi-Fi and a restroom, ensuring optimal comfort throughout your journey. Enjoy a complimentary snack box on board, with additional snacks and drinks available for purchase.Your first stop is Linderhof Palace, a small palace built by King Ludwig II of Bavaria. Though inspired by France’s Versailles Palace, Linderhof’s interior is actually rather private and humble, as you’ll see on your 1-hour guided tour, but head to the surrounding gardens and you’ll discover why they’re considered among the most beautiful in the world, combining elements of Baroque, Italian Renaissance and English styles.Leaving Linderhof behind, head next to Oberammergau, where you’ll have about 30 minutes of free time to walk around. Wander the lanes of this quaint village and see beautiful examples of the traditional art of woodcarving. Continue driving along famous Romantic Road to the foot of majestic Neuschwanstein Castle. Before hiking up the hill for your guided tour of the castle, you can either have lunch (own expense) or set out for Mary's Bridge (Marienbrücke), the best spot for postcard views of the castle. The most famous of three royal palaces built for King Louis II of Bavaria, Neuschwanstein sits on a rugged hill above the village of Hohenschwangau. Take a guided tour of the 19th-century Romanesque Revival palace to learn about its peculiar past: it was intended as a personal refuge for the reclusive, crazed king, but it was opened to the public after his death in 1886. Today Neuschwanstein is an architectural icon; in fact, it inspired Disney’s Sleeping Beauty and closely resembles Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland!After your tour of the castle, relax on the drive back to Munich.