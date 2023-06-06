Overview

The capital of the Oberpfalz region of Bavaria, Regensburg dates back to Roman times and was the first capital of Bavaria. Two thousand years of history bequeathed the city some of the region’s finest architectural heritage, a fact recognised by Unesco in 2006. Though big on the historical wow factor, today’s Regensburg is a laid-back, studenty and unpretentious sort of place and its tangle of old streets is a joy to wander.