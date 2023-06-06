Regensburg

Regensburg old town with beer garden

Overview

The capital of the Oberpfalz region of Bavaria, Regensburg dates back to Roman times and was the first capital of Bavaria. Two thousand years of history bequeathed the city some of the region’s finest architectural heritage, a fact recognised by Unesco in 2006. Though big on the historical wow factor, today’s Regensburg is a laid-back, studenty and unpretentious sort of place and its tangle of old streets is a joy to wander.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  Schloss Thurn und Taxis

    Schloss Thurn und Taxis

    Regensburg

    In the 15th century, Franz von Taxis (1459–1517) assured his place in history by setting up the first European postal system, which remained a monopoly…

  Dom St Peter

    Dom St Peter

    Regensburg

    It takes a few seconds for your eyes to adjust to the dim interior of Regensburg’s soaring landmark, the Dom St Peter, one of Bavaria’s grandest Gothic…

  Golf Museum

    Golf Museum

    Regensburg

    Claiming to be Europe's best golf museum (not counting Scotland, home to the British Golf Museum), this fine repository of wooden clubs, ivory tees and…

  Document Neupfarrplatz

    Document Neupfarrplatz

    Regensburg

    Excavations in the mid-1990s revealed remains of Regensburg's once-thriving 16th-century Jewish quarter, along with Roman buildings, gold coins and a Nazi…

  Schottenkirche St Jakob

    Schottenkirche St Jakob

    Regensburg

    The sooty 12th-century main portal of the Schottenkirche St Jakob is considered one of the supreme examples of Romanesque architecture in Germany. Its…

  Roman Wall

    Roman Wall

    Regensburg

    The most tangible reminder of the ancient rectangular Castra Regina (Regen Fortress), where the name ‘Regensburg’ comes from, is the remaining Roman wall,…

  Altes Rathaus

    Altes Rathaus

    Regensburg

    From 1663 to 1806, the Reichstag (imperial assembly) held its gatherings at Regensburg's old town, an important role commemorated by an exhibit in today's…

  Alte Kapelle

    Alte Kapelle

    Regensburg

    South of the Dom, the humble exterior of the graceful Alte Kapelle belies the stunning interior with its rich rococo decorations. The core of the church,…

