From 1663 to 1806, the Reichstag (imperial assembly) held its gatherings at Regensburg's old town, an important role commemorated by an exhibit in today's Reichstagsmuseum. Tours take in the lavish assembly hall and the original torture chambers in the cellar. Buy tickets at the tourist office in the same building. Note that access is by tour only. Audioguides are available for English speakers in January and February.