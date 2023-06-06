Bavarian Alps

Schloss Hohenschwangau, Bavaria, Germany

Stretching west from Germany’s remote southeastern corner to the Allgäu region near Lake Constance, the Bavarian Alps (Bayerische Alpen) form a stunningly beautiful natural divide along the Austrian border. Ranges further south may be higher, but these mountains shoot up from the foothills so abruptly that the impact is all the more dramatic.

    Schloss Linderhof

    Bavarian Alps

    A pocket-sized trove of weird treasures, Schloss Linderhof was Ludwig II’s smallest but most sumptuous palace, and the only one he lived to see fully…

  • Fussen, Germany - August 7, 2015: Beautiful view of world-famous Neuschwanstein Castle, the nineteenth-century Romanesque Revival palace built for King Ludwig II on a rugged cliff, with scenic mountain landscape near Fussen, southwest Bavaria, Germany.

    Schloss Neuschwanstein

    Füssen

    Appearing through the mountaintops like a mirage, Schloss Neuschwanstein was the model for Disney’s Sleeping Beauty castle. King Ludwig II planned this…

  • View at the Konigssee from Malerwinkel

    Königssee

    Berchtesgaden

    Gliding serenely across the wonderfully picturesque, emerald-green Königssee makes for some unforgettable memories and photo opportunities. Cradled by…

  • Schloss Hohenschwangau, Bavaria, Germany

    Schloss Hohenschwangau

    Füssen

    King Ludwig II grew up at the sun-yellow Schloss Hohenschwangau and later enjoyed summers here until his death in 1886. His father, Maximilian II, built…

  • Hitler's Eagle Nest in Germany

    Eagle's Nest

    Berchtesgaden

    At 1834m above sea level, the Eagle's Nest was built as a mountaintop retreat for Hitler, and gifted to him on his 50th birthday. It took around 3000…

  • Germany, Bavaria, Wetterstein mountains, Zugspitze, Summit cross

    Zugspitze

    Garmisch-Partenkirchen

    On good days, views from Germany’s rooftop extend into four countries. The return trip starts in Garmisch aboard a cogwheel train (Zahnradbahn) that chugs…

  • Dokumentation Obersalzberg

    Dokumentation Obersalzberg

    Berchtesgaden

    In 1933 the tranquil Alpine settlement of Obersalzberg (3km from Berchtesgaden) in essence became the second seat of Nazi power after Berlin, a dark…

  • Watzmann reflecting in Obersee

    Berchtesgaden National Park

    Berchtesgaden

    Forty years old in 2018, the wilds of this 210-sq-km park still offer some of the best hiking in Germany. A good introduction is a 2km trail up from St…

492963464 Schloss Neuschwanstein, Neuschwanstein, European Culture, Fussen, Travel, Tourism, Building Exterior, Hohenschwangau Castle, Schwangau, Fairy Tale, King - Royal Person, Scenics, Gothic Style, Romanesque, Medieval, History, Fantasy, Romance, Old, German Culture, Cultures, Famous Place, Architecture, Travel Destinations, Nature, Neuschwanstein Castle, Munich, Bavaria, Germany, Europe, Tree, Summer, European Alps, Mountain Range, Mountain, Canyon, Forest, Woodland, Landscape, Lake, Palace, Castle, Tower, Built Structure, blue sky, ludwig, fairy-tale Fussen, Germany - August 7, 2015: Beautiful view of world-famous Neuschwanstein Castle, the nineteenth-century Romanesque Revival palace built for King Ludwig II on a rugged cliff, with scenic mountain landscape near Fussen, southwest Bavaria, Germany.

Explore the German Alps on this 9-day Bavarian itinerary

Feb 20, 2025 • 13 min read

